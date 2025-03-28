Liam Lawson’s girlfriend stands tall as a mountain in support of her boyfriend since his Red Bull exit

Former Red Bull driver Liam Lawson's girlfriend Hannah St. John posted some words of encouragement as the Kiwi driver got demoted to Visa Cash App Racing Bulls after just two races in the 2025 season. The 23-year-old faced challenges at Red Bull, competing against four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen, and failed to advance beyond Q1 in his first two race weekends.

The Kiwi was selected as the driver to replace the outgoing Sergio Perez at the Milton-Keynes outfit at the end of the 2024 season after he had shown raw pace at the junior team in his six-race stint with them.

However, after failing to score any points and not being at the same level as Max Verstappen, Liam Lawson was demoted to VCARB and replaced by Yuki Tsunoda after just two races. On his social media platform, Instagram, Lawson wrote a heartful message after his Red Bull exit, which featured several images of himself in his racing journey and said:

"Being a @redbullracing driver has been my dream since I was a kid, it’s what I’ve worked towards my whole life. It’s tough, but I'm grateful for everything that’s brought me to this point.

"To every one of you who’s stood by me, thank you for all the support it means the world. Thank you @visacashapprb for the warm welcome, I’m excited and ready to go to work at one of my favorite places."

In the comments section of his post, the VCARB driver's girlfriend, Hannah St. John, gave some words of encouragement and wrote:

"Head up my love and show them what they’re missing,"

Snapshot of Liam Lawson's girlfriend's comment...Credits-Instagram

Liam Lawson has completed a mere 13 races in the sport after first making his debut with the Faenza-based outfit in 2023.

Red Bull team boss gives his honest opinion on demoting Liam Lawson

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner stated that it was "difficult" for him to see Liam Lawson struggling at the Austrian team in Australia and China, two tracks where he had not raced before.

In his statement, Horner gave his reasoning behind the switch and said:

"It has been difficult to see Liam struggle with the RB21 at the first two races. We have a duty of care to protect and develop Liam and together, we see that after such a difficult start, it makes sense to act quickly. So Liam can gain experience, as he continues his F1 career with @visacashapprb, an environment and a Team he knows very well."

Lawson had previously completed 11 races with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls in his two short stints in 2023 and 2024, on both occasions he had replaced Daniel Ricciardo.

