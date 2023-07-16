Liam Lawson shows Helmut Marko what he missed out on by winning his 3rd race in his rookie season at Super Formula

Red Bull junior driver Liam Lawson's incredible rookie season in Super Formula is perhaps making Helmut Marko regret not picking the New Zealander for AlphaTauri. The youngster stormed his way to victory at the Fuji Speedway, causing many to believe that he should be in F1.

Fastest Pitstop @FastestPitStop



- P1

- P5

- P4

- P1

- P5

- P1



He won today’s race at Fuji by over 4.4 seconds!



Where does you see Liam Lawson in 5 years?



#F1 What a rookie season Liam Lawson is having in Super Formula 🤯- P1- P5- P4- P1- P5- P1He won today’s race at Fuji by over 4.4 seconds!Where does you see Liam Lawson in 5 years?

While Super Formula cars aren't quite as fast as their F1 counterparts, Japan's premier class racing series offers a close grid. Drivers who are generally fast in Super Formula can usually translate their pace into other motorsport disciplines.

Lawson has already won three of the first six races, putting him on course to win the prestigious title in his rookie season. In a recent race at the Fuji Speedway, the New Zealander started in P2, passing the lead driver Tadasuke Makino to win by a comfortable margin of 4.4 seconds.

And while 4.4 seconds may not seem like a lot by F1 standards, Super Formula usually has a tight grid, making Lawson's feat quite impressive.

Daniel Ricciardo will take over Nyck de Vries's AlphaTauri F1 seat from the 2023 F1 Hungarian GP, with many wondering if Liam Lawson was a better fit for the Scuderia outfit.

Marko and Co. will be keeping a close eye on the young driver over the course of his rookie Super Formula season.

Liam Lawson not bothered by Daniel Ricciardo's upcoming stint with AlphaTauri

SUPER FORMULA @SUPERFORMULA_En WINNER



What a race, What a strategy, What a driving

LAWSON made his 3rd win of the season, and is it true that he is SUPER FORMULA rookie



@LiamLawson30 @mugen1973 @HondaRacingGLB @RBJTUpdates #sformula #superformula #motorsports

#ローソンとハピろう LIAM LAWSONWINNERWhat a race, What a strategy, What a drivingLAWSON made his 3rd win of the season, and is it true that he is SUPER FORMULA rookie

Lawson claims he is not bothered by news of Daniel Ricciardo replacing Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri and is instead focused only on his Super Formula season.

The driver stated that he "doesn't care" whose seat he takes. Motorsport quoted him as saying:

"I just need a seat, and whoever’s seat it is, I don’t really care!"

The New Zealander also maintains that Red Bull has asked him to focus solely on his Super Formula season for now, leaving F1 matters for a future date based on his progress in Japan.

He continued:

"I am just focused on this. It’s what [Red Bull] has told me to focus on as well. The expectation is for me to go and win the championship, and then we’ll discuss it."

Liam Lawson shared the role of a reserve driver for Red Bull along with Ricciardo, who will appear alongside Yuki Tsunoda come Hungary next weekend. Lawson is second in the championship standings as of now and is close to getting to the top with the final three races remaining in the season.