"Life goes on": Max Verstappen's nonchalant response to Red Bull's form at Singapore GP

Max Verstappen has taken a simpler approach towards the 2025 F1 championship, considering Red Bull's performance so far and their historical results in Singapore. He feels that the gap to the top of the table is still too huge to be filled in the remaining races.

Red Bull hasn't had their strongest form this season, and McLaren, on the other hand, has dominated the grid so far. They continue to lead both championships, with a realistic possibility of winning the Constructors' title in Singapore. However, the Drivers' Championship is still wide open.

Oscar Piastri leads the standings; however, Max Verstappen managed to close the gap with two consecutive wins to just 69 points. Yet, Singapore could be a tough track for the Dutchman, as Red Bull hasn't been able to perform well on the track in recent years, making it the only track on the current calendar where the Dutchman hasn't won.

Commenting on his chances of clinching the title this year, Verstappen claimed that the gap between him and Piastri is "a lot" considering only seven races remain this season.

"Sixty-nine points is still a lot, especially if you look at how the season has gone so far," Verstappen told the media in Singapore. "McLaren has been incredibly dominant, that doesn't suddenly change."

He further mentioned that some tracks will naturally be bad for certain teams, hinting towards RBR's recent performance in Singapore.

"Some tracks naturally will be a bit better for us, some probably a bit worse, maybe this one a bit worse. If we win it, we win it, great. If we don't, we don't."

"Life goes on. I don't know, I'm just not too stressed about anything," he added.

Oscar Piastri's DNF in Baku and Lando Norris's P7 finish helped Max Verstappen capitalize on his position in the World Championship with a victory. That was his fourth race win of the season.

"Nothing to lose": Max Verstappen on his approach in Singapore

Red Bull is realistically not in a position to win the Constructors' Championship this season, especially considering Yuki Tsunoda's performance in the car so far, which has dropped them to fourth place in the standings.

Heading towards Singapore next, Verstappen feels that his approach isn't going to change, and he is going to try and perform at his best level because there is "nothing to lose" on his side.

"Nothing to lose really," he commented. "As a team, we just approach it like that. We try to do the best we can, try to be more competitive, try to hopefully confirm that the direction we took with the car is more competitive, also on a track like this, and that's what we hope will happen."

Max Verstappen has been sitting in third place of the Drivers' Championship since the season started, but he can possibly get ahead of Lando Norris if he manages to put himself within the top three in the remaining races.

