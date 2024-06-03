"'Liked by Gasly' no doubt" - Fans react to Esteban Ocon and Alpine parting ways

F1 fans were left reeling after it was announced that Esteban Ocon would be leaving the Alpine F1 team at the end of the 2024 season. The Frenchman and the team agreed to amicably part ways and not renew the former's contract at the end of the year.

Ocon had joined the team in 2020, replacing Nico Hulkenberg, and partnered Daniel Ricciardo. During his five years with the team, he achieved three podiums - in Sakhir 2020, in Monaco 2023, and his only win in F1 in a dramatic Hungarian GP in 2021.

In his statement on the team's official website, Esteban Ocon confirmed his exit and reminisced over his time with the Endstone-based team. He said:

“It’s been a significant period of my life to be racing at this team in Formula 1. While I’ve been here for five years as a full-time racing driver, my professional career started at Enstone back when I was a teenager, so it will always be a special place for me.

Trending

We have had some great moments together, some tough moments as well, and I am certainly grateful to everyone on the team for these memorable times. I will announce my plans very soon but, in the meantime, my full focus is on delivering on track for this team and having a successful remainder of the season.”

F1 fans shared their reactions to the news of Esteban Ocon's departure on X:

"'Liked by Gasly' no doubt..." a fan said.

"They really did not like that contact with Gasly," another claimed.

"Haas Ocon and Bearman lineup confirmed!" one fan wrote.

Here are some more reactions:

"Alpine is going to field Nicholas Latifi and Nikita Mazepin in 2025, and it won't be Bruno Famin's fault"

"It was on the horizon"

"Finally Gasly can race without worrying about being taken out by his own teammate"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Alpine team boss reacts to Esteban Ocon's exit after 2024

Alpine F1 team principal Bruno Famin thanked Esteban Ocon for his commitment to the team during his five years with them.

In a statement on their official website, Famin said:

"We would like to firstly thank Esteban for his commitment to the team for the past five years. During his time, we have celebrated some fantastic moments together, the best of which coming at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix with a memorable race win."

Famin claimed that they would shift their focus back to the remaining 16 races of the season and "continue to work tirelessly as a team to push for the best on-track results."

"We wish Esteban the very best for the next chapter of his driving career when that moment comes.”

Esteban Ocon has been linked to the Haas F1 team, potentially replacing the outgoing Nico Hulkenberg (to Audi) for the 2025 season. Alpine are still to decide on their second driver to pair Pierre Gasly with for next year.