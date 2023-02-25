“Literally all of us” - Sergio Perez finding out about Sebastian Vettel’s retirement on Drive to Survive unites F1 fans on internet

Sebastian Vettel's sudden retirement announcement was documented in episode 5 of Drive to Survive Season 5. The legendary German driver made a video announcing his retirement on his newly created Instagram account. Later, the video was also posted by Aston Martin, the team in which Vettel drove his last season.

Though most drivers learned about the news when Netflix's cameras were not on them, Sergio Perez gave his first reaction to the news while he was being interviewed for the show. At first, the Mexican was surprised that Sebastian Vettel had an Instagram account since most people know he prefers to stay off any and all social media platforms. Checo said:

"Seb has Instagram? What am I missing?"

Sergio Perez played the video in which Vettel came into the shot and announced his retirement. Almost immediately, we see Checo's shocking reaction. Of course, since Drive to Survive is a heavily edited show, there was a perfectly placed sound effect that matched the retirement announcement and the cut to Checo's shocked face, making it somewhat humorous to watch.

F1 Twitterati react to Sergio Perez finding out about Sebastian Vettel's retirement in Drive to Survive

Since millions of people are watching Drive to Survive's newly released season, many have humorously discussed Checo's reaction after he found out about Vettel leaving F1.

Many fans took to Twitter to re-upload the clip from the episode, claiming it to be one of the funniest reactions showcased in the Drive to Survive series. People were also able to relate to the Mexican's reaction, as everyone was quite surprised when the four-time world champion broke the news. Some of them also praised the showrunners for their editing skills in adding the sound effect, which aligned perfectly with the driver's reaction.

"I’m sorry this might just be one of the funniest things Drive to Survive has produced."

t 🌿 @formullana I’m sorry this might just be one of the funniest things Drive to Survive has produced I’m sorry this might just be one of the funniest things Drive to Survive has produced https://t.co/dp1OpgfHA7

"Ok but Sergio Perez is literally ALL OF US after Sebastian Vettel’s retirement post."

nic 🏁 @nnicolef1 ok but Sergio Perez is literally ALL OF US after Sebastian Vettel’s retirement post

ok but Sergio Perez is literally ALL OF US after Sebastian Vettel’s retirement post https://t.co/V1i9EiN5mv

"Sergio Pérez representing the whole F1 fanbase in the latest season of Drive To Survive, on the day Sebastian Vettel announced his retirement."

Fastest Pitstop @FastestPitStop



#F1 Sergio Pérez representing the whole F1 fanbase in the latest season of Drive To Survive, on the day Sebastian Vettel announced his retirement Sergio Pérez representing the whole F1 fanbase in the latest season of Drive To Survive, on the day Sebastian Vettel announced his retirement 😂#F1 https://t.co/4y308yxT4v

"Perez thinking Vettel was in his Instagram era to only find out it’s his retirement video."

k 🧬 @kamisotoo Perez thinking Vettel was in his Instagram era to only find out it’s his retirement video Perez thinking Vettel was in his Instagram era to only find out it’s his retirement video https://t.co/jtMfUEfGQk

"Sergio Perez reaction to Vettel making an Instagram account and his face after seeing the video he posted is literally all of us."

ahmed baokbah 🇸🇦🏎✈️ @ahmed_baokbah Sergio Perez reaction to Vettel making an Instagram account and his face after seeing the video he posted is literally all of us . Sergio Perez reaction to Vettel making an Instagram account and his face after seeing the video he posted is literally all of us . https://t.co/ks58yd3ySG

"His face...honestly same."

"That editing is just sooo good."

kim @kimfrd_x @nnicolef1 That editing is just sooo good @nnicolef1 That editing is just sooo good 😭

"Damn, Checo already felt something was off the moment he realized Vettel had Instagram."

Uncle RJ @UncleRJ_ @nnicolef1 Damn, Checo already felt something was off the moment he realized Vettel had Instagram. @nnicolef1 Damn, Checo already felt something was off the moment he realized Vettel had Instagram.

There were several other moments from the episode where other drivers spoke about Sebastian Vettel and what a great racing driver and person he is.

