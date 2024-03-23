“Little problematic weekend in terms of pace”: Fernando Alonso reflects on his qualifying performance at F1 Australian Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso claimed that Aston Martin were on the back foot with their qualifying performance at Albert Park.

Qualifying tenth on the grid, Fernando Alonso has dropped off the momentum he had built in the first two race weekends if the season. The double world champion had qualified sixth in Bahrain and fourth in Saudi Arabia. However, in Australia, he was out-qualified by teammate Lance Stroll, who placed ninth.

Speaking to on-site media ahead of the 2024 Australian GP race, the Spanish driver felt that the team's performance in Melbourne was slower than during the previous race weekend in Jeddah. Alonso opined that the team was struggling for pace in general throughout the weekend.

Asked about the drop in qualifying, Fernando Alonso said:

“Yeah, but generally I think we fell a little bit less competitive this weekend. FP1, FP2, FP3 was not as fast as Jeddah. For example, we were P1 in FP2 and P2 in FP3 in Jeddah, and it was not the case here. So yeah, a little bit more problematic weekend in terms of pace, and then in Q3, yeah, not ideal."

The Spaniard ran wide into the gravel on his first lap attempt in Q3 and claimed he was not confident with a new set of tires on his final run. The 42-year-old felt that their car was compromised on grip during qualifying. He said:

On the first attempt I went out in Turn 6 in the gravel, and then in the last new set of tires, I was not fully confident anymore on the car and I could not trust. So yeah a little bit tricky Q3 Q1 and Q2, it depends how many sets you use. It can look a little bit better of worse. But yeah I think we need to find more pace.”

Asked if there was any particular weakness highlighted in the qualifying session, he said:

“No the car feels like low grip but not particularly axle is just lacking grip. It's just too much sliding a little bit too sensitive as well to the wind, lap to lap inconsistency, but I think it's the same for everybody."

Fernando Alonso feels 2024 Australian GP is difficult to predict

Fernando Alonso reckoned that the Australian GP race was difficult to predict, as the circuit was prone to safety cars and incidents, as seen last year.

The 2023 edition of the race saw three safety cars and multiple red flags, which also resulted in the race being shortened. This year, the race has been pushed back by an hour to leave a buffer period in case there are incidents and delays.

The Spaniard felt that tire management and graining is feign to be a concern for everyone in the race. Asked if the race is going to be more about managing tires and unpredictable due to safety cars, Fernando Alonso said:

“Yeah, a lot of safety cars, a lot of things going on always in Melbourne. I think it's not going to be an easy race for the tyres as you touched. Now, I think graining is a concern for everybody. Let's see. if we can manage the the tires, we've got”

Seventh in the driver’s championship, Fernando Alonso has had two consecutive points finishes in the first two races of the calendar. The Spanish champion is comfortably ahead of former rival Lewis Hamilton in the Driver's Standings and is trailing behind fellow countryman Carlos Sainz by two points.

Aston Martin are currently fifth in the championship, a position they closed the 2023 season at. However, the Silverstone outfit is 13 points behind factory team Mercedes. A double points finish could get them closer or even help them eclipse the Silver Arrows, who have been struggling all weekend in Melbourne.