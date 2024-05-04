“Lol”: Max Verstappen’s hilarious reaction when he was informed on the radio of winning P1 at Miami GP Sprint Qualifying

Max Verstappen shared a hilarious response to his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase after claiming pole position in the Sprint Qualifying session at the Miami Autodrome on Friday afternoon.

The Red Bull driver was in disbelief after he crossed the line a tenth ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to take the top honors on Friday despite getting a tank slapper in the middle of a slow chicane before the back straight.

The three-time world champion did not look in control of his RB20 in SQ3, but somehow managed to get his lap together and finish ahead of the rest of the field with a time of 1:27.641.

He expressed his astonishment of the result on the team radio and questioned,

"LOL. What happened to the others?"

To which Lambiase replied:

"Slightly worse changes than you, maybe?"

Max Verstappen hilariously concluded:

"I mean, I'll take it, but yeah, heh"

In his post-race interview, the Red Bull driver called the lap 'terrible' and added (via F1TV):

"It felt really terrible. Maybe that last session was just incredibly difficult to get the tires to work. Already in SQ2, I didn't feel great. SQ3, it just felt quite similar for me. I didn't really improve on the soft. Somehow we were first. Of course, I happily take it."

Max Verstappen analyzes his Sprint Qualifying pole position in Miami

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen stated that the Sprint Qualifying wasn't 'enjoyable' for him as he felt more comfortable in the FP1 session earlier in the day.

As quoted by the aforementioned source, the Dutch driver said:

"But it didn't feel enjoyable out there to drive for whatever reason because in practice it felt really, really nice, I was very comfortable and confident, qualifying, not so much."

"It might be the track layout a little bit. I thought after practice, I was quite confident we could fight for pole, then in qualifying it didn't really look like that for me. But somehow we ended up in first. I don't know what happened to the other cars on that last lap."

It would have been fascinating to see where Max Verstappen would have finished if not for his mistake in Turn 15.

He will look to convert his pole position to another Sprint win this season after winning in China a couple of weeks ago.