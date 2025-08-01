"LoL yeah you're not fooling us Max Verstappen": Fans react to the driver declaring his commitment to Red Bull for 2026

Fans reacted as Max Verstappen clarified his stance on staying with Red Bull Racing in the 2026 season. Reports earlier claimed that he was in contact with Mercedes for a possible switch to the team, considering RBR's current performance.

However, he recently cleared up to the media that he had no intention of leaving the team and that he will continue racing with them in the 2026 season. He stated that it was "quite clear" for him to stay.

"I think it's time to basically stop all the rumours. For me it's always been quite clear that I was staying anyway. I think that was also the general feeling the team," Max Verstappen said (via The Race).

While the situation seems to be pretty clear for Max Verstappen, many fans on social media suggested that he decided to stay because he did not have the chance to activate his exit clause. The 27-year-old has a contract with Red Bull till the 2028 season; however, he also has an exit clause in the contract, which he reportedly couldn't activate.

Reacting to his statement, a fan wrote:

Lori @jujukinnie LINK It was always his intention but he only spoke directly now in the summer break suspiciously when the clause should be closed lol yeah you're not fooling us max

"Yes you definitely didn't try to get out of your contract, we 100% believe you and this isn't a PR statement at all," another comment read.

"toto rejected him twice 🤣 no mikey no in jos verstappen's voice," a fan wrote.

Some fans were also supportive of Verstappen as he cleared up the clutter regarding his F1 future; however, a few also felt that Red Bull's performance next year wouldn't be up to the mark.

"These P10 finishes would be generational next year...Can't believe he decided to say "fuck it, I don't need to be challenging for WDC",' another fan wrote.

"Finally. Put this ish to bed," a comment read.

Red Bull Racing has undergone several changes recently, including the departure of Christian Horner. He had served as team principal for the past two decades, but was sacked earlier. Laurent Mekies replaced him.

Max Verstappen feels Laurent Mekies' impact on this year's car will be minimal

Max Verstappen in conversation with Laurent Mekies during the 2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix (Getty Images)

Red Bull's competitiveness was severely affected this season against the dominating McLarens. The team dropped to fourth place in the Constructors' Championship, and it is seemingly difficult for Verstappen to lead the title race anytime soon.

Considering Laurent Mekies' signing, the Dutchman isn't very optimistic for this season. Speaking to the media, he mentioned that his influence on the current car won't be visible, as he joined the team in the middle of the season. At the same time, he also mentioned that he has so far liked working with Mekies.

"Of course, for this year the amount of influence with the car is difficult. You jump in the middle of the season but of course for the future, you have a lot more say and influence on that. He's asking, for me at least, the right questions and ideas. I like it," Max Verstappen said (via F1).

Red Bull's competitiveness for the 2026 season is also in question as Formula 1 will adopt the new engine and aero regulations. The team will be working on their own engines; moreover, they don't have Adrian Newey, either. It could turn out to be a tough season for the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

