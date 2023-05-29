"Look at Gasly," "Where's Otmar?" - Fans question the absence of team principal as Alpine celebrates Esteban Ocon's podium at 2023 F1 Monaco GP

While the Alpine team was overjoyed after getting its first podium of the 2023 season at the Monaco GP, courtesy of Esteban Ocon, fans have questioned why Pierre Gasly didn't look too happy in the team's celebrations. They also wondered where the team principal Otmar Szafnauer was in the celebrations.

It has been a odd couple of weeks for the French team after Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi publicly criticized his team's lack of growth this season and team principal Szafnauer's disagreements with him.

Amidst these tense times, Ocon's third-place finish was a welcome relief for them but with Gasly's reaction and Szafnauer's absence, F1 fans on social media rightly questioned if all was good in their camp.

"I'm so happy for the team for this amazing achievement" - Alpine driver Esteban Ocon

Esteban Ocon was over the moon with his P3 finish at the Monaco GP on Sunday. The Frenchman admitted that the result was much needed for the team and that he was happy to share the amazing achievement with them.

In his post-race comments on Alpine's website, Ocon said:

"What a feeling! I'm so happy for the team for this amazing achievement of finishing third on this fantastic circuit and legendary event in Monaco. Thanks to the entire team both at Viry and Enstone and here at the track for what we have achieved together.

"Everyone has been working so hard and this result is for them. This must serve as motivation to keep progressing as a team and keep updating the car throughout this season.

"We have another race next weekend in Barcelona and that has to remain our focus to deliver another good result. For now, it's a great feeling and the team and I will enjoy the celebrations!"

His Alpine teammate Pierre Gasly, who finished seventh, was much more sombre. He said:

"Congratulations to the entire team and to Esteban for the podium today, it's been a really strong day for the team and a great reward for everyone's hard work. On my side, of course it's good to score important points but we know it could have been more had things gone our way. We will review everything to see what can be done better for next time."

It will be fascinating to see if the team provides any comments on the absence of its team principal from the celebrations in the coming days.

