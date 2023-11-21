"Lots of things that were said look a little bit out of proportion or too negative": Mercedes boss Toto Wolff reflects on the F1 Las Vegas GP

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff recently gave his verdict on the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP. Though the race weekend had some hiccups in the beginning with the drain pipe cover fiasco in practice sessions and the oil leak issue with parade cars, Toto Wolff has claimed that the actual race delivered.

According to Autosport, the Austrian billionaire said that the weekend was criticized too negatively before the actual race. In fact, he feels that the Las Vegas GP has increased the popularity of the sport in the US even more than before.

"Lots of things that were said look a little bit out of proportion or too negative because we are leaving Las Vegas after a great weekend. I think it will have increased the popularity of Formula 1 in the United States, for sure. There is nothing negative that I can find," said Wolff.

Expand Tweet

He also pointed out that the drain cover incident did not stay in the spotlight for too long and that the race was spectacular, with a great crowd and good racing at the front. The Mercedes boss feels that for the first race, the Las Vegas GP ticked all the boxes for a great event.

"The drain cover was nothing, like I said. When I look back at tonight; a spectacular race, great audiences, a mega event and some good racing at the front, that’s what I will remember of the inaugural Las Vegas race that ticked all of the boxes," he said.

Mercedes boss on how badly he wants Lewis Hamilton to win another title

After the 2021 F1 season, Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton were mentally shaken as Max Verstappen won his first World Championship, ending Hamilton's reign of dominance. Speaking to the PA News agency prior to the Las Vegas GP, Toto Wolff emphasized how quickly the pecking order in F1 can change and how it does not feel that two years have passed since 2021.

"We are living in a hamster wheel where time passes so quickly that it doesn’t feel like it has been two years. You can see how quickly the pecking order changes. We won eight constructors’ championships in a row, and it has been two years since Red Bull have been taking the trophy home," he said.

"But we have to look forward, learn from the past, and the push now is to make Lewis win quickly again," he added.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, Wolff clearly admitted that he himself badly wants Lewis Hamilton to win another championship before he hangs up his boots for good.

"I have a personal anger, and drive to make him (Hamilton) win the eighth title because he should have had it," he said.

As of now, Mercedes are second in the constructors' championship, and will try their best to fight Red Bull in 2024.