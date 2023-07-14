Madrid F1 GP will soon be a reality as IFEMA president drops major hint

F1 could witness a Formula 1 Madrid Grand Prix in the future as the president of IFEMA (Institución Ferial de Madrid) José Vicente de los Mozos revealed. As it has been mentioned, it could be yet another street circuit. Motorsport quoted Jose Vincente as saying:

"I know when we are going to sign it and when we are going to do it."

Recently, a lot of new circuits have emerged on the F1 calendar like the Qatar GP, Miami Gp, Las Vegas GP, etc. Except for the Qatar Grand Prix track, the rest are street circuits.

As it has been proposed, the track for the Madrid race, too, could be a street circuit itself. The track will also be running through the IFEMA territory, which would be one of the places to accommodate the teams and their drivers.

This will be the second Spanish Grand Prix on the circuit since the Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya is the current host of the Spanish GP. It has a contract running till the end of the 2026 season.

Could there be more action during a year for the Spanish F1 drivers with possibly two home races?

There is a chance that if an F1 Madrid GP takes place, there will be a threat to the current Grand Prix that is held in Barcelona. The track is fairly liked by the drivers and has a contract running till the end of the 2026 season. But that season will also mark a lot of changes in the sport itself.

The new engine regulations will be kicking in and there could be a change on the calendar as well with possibly newer teams on the F1 grid.

José Vicente de los Mozos is satisfied with the idea of having two separated Spanish GPs. But he mentioned that he would speak for Madrid, as he said and as Fan Nation quoted:

"If in the end there are two [F1 races in Spain], I'm delighted, but I speak and work for Madrid."

There could be a lot of action in store for the two Spanish drivers on the grid currently; Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz. The two usually battle out for the top place during the one race that is held in their country. However, with the addition of another Spanish GP, they would have more chances to shine in front of their home audience.

