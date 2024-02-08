Major blow for Andretti as Alpine discusses prospects of supplying customer power units

Alpine confirmed that their contract with Andretti was subject to the condition that their entry to the sport was approved.

Speaking to Autosport at the launch of their 2024 F1 car, the French outfit expressed their regret over not being able to partner with the American team, who had their bid to enter the sport rejected.

Alpine were to supply Andretti Cadillac with power units if it had succeeded in its bid for becoming the 11th team on the F1 grid. Asked about the situation by Autosport, Alpine VP of motorsport Bruno Famin said:

“We had a pre-contract and after nothing happened. But it was related to the [condition] for Andretti to have this entry. For the time being, they have no entry. I read, like you, what FOM said about 2028. Let's see what will be the future after that.”

When asked if there were any talks going on at the moment, Famin said:

“No, since FOM has given his answer. I have had no discussions at all.”

Commenting further on the whole situation, the Alpine boss said:

“We were very happy about having an 11th team in F1 if they bring real added value to the championship. It was for FOM to evaluate what was the added value of that project. They made the analysis; they give their answer. They are the ones who decided, and we are happy with that. But I think it's a case-by-case basis. It's not a general position again. If F1 says one day that an 11th team can bring a lot of added value to the championship, we will be very happy with that.”

It is understood that despite the rejection, the American team could re-apply in the future. With the new engine regulations due for the 2026 season, Formula 1 is set to seek out for manufacturers joining the sport. This does not rule out the potential for a General Motors works team for 2028 and beyond, or for Andretti to re-enter as a works team instead of a customer team.

F1 journalist accuses F1 of being ‘crass’ for rejecting the Andretti bid

Veteran F1 journalist Peter Windsor opined that F1 had been unfair to Michael Andretti by rejecting his bid to enter the sport with a 11th team.

Speaking in a YouTube livestream, the British journalist blamed the current teams and team owners greed for revenue sharing to be the prime reason behind the rejection. He felt the current teams did not want to share their profits, which would gets significantly downsized by the entry of a new team.

Commenting on his YouTube channel on the 11th team scenario for the American entrant, Windsor said:

“I’m absolutely appalled I think is the word at the way Formula 1 has rejected Michael Andretti. And let’s say the Andretti thing, because Mario was for sure 100 per cent behind all that and wanted to be involved, have his name obviously on that team. And I think the fact that they’ve rejected it is ridiculous, and beyond that, I think the reasons they’ve given are insulting and that one about, ‘We think Andretti would have benefitted more from the Formula 1 association than vice versa’, I mean, that is absolutely crass.”

He added:

“I have sort of set it up and hopefully prepared everybody for the shock of Andretti not being accepted by saying time and again, the real problem is going to be current team owners who don’t want to have a smaller size of the financial cake.”