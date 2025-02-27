Major boost for Max Verstappen as Red Bull already set to bring major upgrade during the F1 pre-season test: Reports

Max Verstappen could get a boost in pre-season testing. The team might reportedly bring a major upgrade on Friday, during the 2025 F1 pre-season testing session at Bahrain International Circuit. The RB21 grabbed major attention with its drivers Verstappen and Liam Lawson on the track on Day 1 of testing.

After a disappointing 2024 campaign for the team, Red Bull is focused on maximizing their output in the upcoming season. However, it will face some challenges, as the team currently does not have a very experienced driver lineup, and neither does it have F1's Aero Wizard, Adrian Newey. He left the team last year and joined hands with Aston Martin, where he will begin working this season.

The first day of the pre-season testing ended with Verstappen in third place on the timesheets. There were concerns regarding the RB21's performance, considering its visual similarities to the RB20 which caused the team much trouble last year.

A report from Motorsport Magazin claimed that the RB21 would experience a major upgrade on Friday, the final day of pre-season testing.

This would be a major positive for Max Verstappen, who won his fourth consecutive World Championship last year despite the team's performance hampering them down to third in the Constructors' standings. The Dutchman performed consistently throughout the season, maintaining the lead from Lando Norris, who had the fastest car.

Max Verstappen shares his view on the RB21 after first day of testing

With Max Verstappen at third, his teammate Liam Lawson was in eighth place on the timesheet at the end of the first day of the pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Verstappen, while reviewing the car after his first day, mentioned that they currently do not know the pace against their competitors. However, he did mention that the car was "good" to drive.

"From the driving I did today everything felt good," Max Verstappen said, via F1. "Only good surprises which was good. We don’t know pace yet but everything is working well and the car is doing what I want it to do. It is all in control and that is what we can hope for really to start off my testing.

"We are constantly learning and trying different things and will continue to do so. It is not about hitting the perfect lap but it is about working on our testing programme and learning what direction we need to push the car forwards to get it under control," he added.

This is the final year before the start of the new regulations in F1 in the 2026 season. While the team would aim for wins and perhaps the title, going ahead this season, it is hard to assess if they would be able to keep up with their competitors.

