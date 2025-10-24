Major development on 2024 F1 cost cap violation as Aston Martin and one more team in hot soup: Reports 

With the details about last year's cost caps' release being delayed by the FIA, eyebrows were raised in the paddock about who could be a potential defaulter, and Aston Martin's name has popped up in the mix. However, the Silverstone-based squad is understood to be not alone in the whole saga, as reports suggest another team may have conducted a major grievance for the 2024 cost cap.

2021 was the first year that the cost cap in F1 was implemented. Moreover, last year, the cost cap was slated to be $135 million, which was later adjusted for inflation by the FIA and added another $30 million for the team's budget.

But this has not been the sole reason for a headache for Aston Martin. According to PlanetF1, the British team has fallen prey to a procedural breach in the cost cap accounts.

This breach is understood to have been caused due to an absent signature of an auditor who was out of the team's bounds to obtain before the deadline to submit the accounts. Moreover, this breach does not have a specified fine or penalty, which will be decided upon later by the cost cap administration.

Meanwhile, another team on the F1 grid has seemingly breached the cost cap, which would possibly lead to a massive penalty fine, when looking at a previous breach conducted by Red Bull in 2021.

So, FIA was asked to share its thoughts on the rumors circulating in the F1 sphere about the potential cost cap violations. It then stated to PlanetF1:

"The FIA’s Cost Cap Administration is in the process of finalising the review of the 2024 submissions from Teams and Power Unit Manufacturers, the result of which is expected to be communicated shortly."

Aston Martin joined the F1 grid recently as the Racing Point outfit was rebranded to the green color of the British manufacturer in 2021.

Will this be the first time that Aston Martin will conduct a breach in the cost cap proceedings?

Aston Martin and Red Bull logo at the 2017 F1 Grand Prix of Japan- Source: Getty

The 2021 cost cap regulations were the first of their kind, and two teams were caught violating the code. While the grid majorly focused on Red Bull, which had overspent that year.

The Milton Keynes-based squad was then given a $7 million fine and a 10 percent reduction in wind tunnel and CFD time. Though it didn't have much impact on Red Bull's 2022 and 2023 standings, as the team dominated the racing calendar during the 24 months.

But the other team that was found guilty in the inaugural cost cap proceedings was Aston Martin. Back then, the team had also conducted a procedural breach and was handed a $450,000 fine, along with bearing the cost incurred by the Cost Cap Administration.

