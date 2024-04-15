Major development in Red Bull boss Christian Horner's sexual harassment case as the accuser set to be interviewed again by investigators: Reports

Red Bull team principal Christain Horner's accuser will reportedly be questioned by the investigators once again this week.

The Red Bull team boss was accused of 'inappropriate behavior' by a member of staff ahead of the 2024 season. The investigation dominated the world of F1 in the first two races but slowly lost steam after the Brit was given a clean chit by Red Bull Gmbh.

The female accuser was subsequently suspended from her role in the team with full pay for not being honest during the process. As per The Mirror, the accuser will once again go through the process with a new barrister, who has been appointed to go over the allegations again.

The friend of the accuser had spoken to the media in March after her suspension and her disappointment over the process, saying:

"She is so disappointed with how it's all gone, especially as she did everything by the book. She raised her concerns in private and did everything right but she feels very let down by the company. They suspended her when she followed the proper process diligently and correctly."

"The lack of support is noted and she's just so disappointed with the treatment from her employer. Look at what happened. She complained there was a supposedly transparent, independent investigation, Horner was cleared, and she was then suspended.”

Red Bull team boss gives his take on the internal investigation for his sexual harassment allegations

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner stated in a press conference earlier in the year that he believed that the situation was dragged out for far too long. He pointed out that it was time for everyone to put the events behind them and said:

"Obviously, there has been a lot of coverage surrounding this, but one has to go back to the basis of a grievance was raised, it was fully investigated and it was dismissed. From there we move onwards."

"I think an awful lot has been made out of this. Obviously, it has been of great interest in different elements of the media for different reasons. I think the time now is to look forward and draw a line under it.”

It will be fascinating to see if the re-opening of the investigation by a new barrister produces different results and information to the public and if it will impact Horner's future in the sport.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback