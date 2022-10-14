"Man likes to bring Yuki down; Bro just has a Yuki agenda"- Fans react as Red Bull advisor picks Nyck de Vries over Yuki Tsunoda as AlphaTauri's leader

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko surprisingly chose Nyck de Vries as the AlphaTauri team leader for 2023. The consultant backed his remarks by claiming that Yuki Tsunoda is comparatively less experienced than De Vries.

The Austrian also pointed out the Dutchman's personality by making an indirect comparison to Tsunoda. He told Motorsport.com,

"Absolutely. Yuki is still young and doesn't have that experience technically, so Nyck can lead the team. We'll see how it goes next year in practice, but judging by his experience and personality, Nyck should be the team leader."

The Red Bull consultant further revealed that there were several reasons why the Scuderia locked in De Vries. He was full of praise for the Dutch driver and said,

"I was very impressed with the on-board radios when he got into Sebastian Vettel's car. I listened to the radio and the comments he made were very good."

However, several fans have not taken kindly to Marko's words for Tsunoda. They were taken aback as the Austrian chose De Vries over the two-year-experienced Japanese driver.

Twitter fans react to Red Bull advisor's comments regarding Yuki Tsunoda

Thomas_214 @thomas11010110 @formularacers_ Helmut Marko with his hot takes again @formularacers_ Helmut Marko with his hot takes again

Sahil Diwan 🌐 @_sahildiwan @formularacers_ I mean sure, he's older and has won different championships while leading teams there but I don't think saying this now helps anyone @formularacers_ I mean sure, he's older and has won different championships while leading teams there but I don't think saying this now helps anyone

Arjun || Danke Seb @not_arjund thank you Alex albon appendix 🫡 @formularacers_ Man was an intern in F1 3 months ago and now he's the lead driverthank you Alex albon appendix 🫡 @formularacers_ Man was an intern in F1 3 months ago and now he's the lead driver 😭 thank you Alex albon appendix 🫡

Red Bull's Helmut Marko denies Max Verstappen rumors amidst cost cap scandal

Helmut Marko has completely denied that there are chances that Max Verstappen will be stripped of his 2021 title. His team currently faces a dilemma as they have been found to be in breach of the 2021 cost cap regulations.

Marko, who has maintained that the team has followed all the rules, denied any guilt and told this to Insider,

"As I said: We are still not aware of any guilt, which is why discussions with the FIA are still ongoing. But rumors that Max could lose his world title in 2021, for example, are complete nonsense. The past has shown that even extreme violations of the regulations were punished very mildly by the FIA."

Verstappen's 2021 title is a very controversial subject in the Formula 1 world. Post his victory, a 'human error' was indeed identified during the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. However, Red Bull's cost cap breach arguably makes the situation worse. The team now stands exposed to at least one of the six possible penalties.

It is reported that the outfit would like a quick resolution to the situation and might plead guilty soon. Consequently, they could face a fine, a public reprimand, a reduction in driver or constructors' points, cost cap reductions for the next year, or even testing/practice limitations.

