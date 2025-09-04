“Many races to go”: Fernando Alonso comments on Piastri-Norris title battle

Fernando Alonso feels Lando Norris has ample time to battle his teammate, Oscar Piastri, for the World Championship. Both drivers have been leading the fight as McLaren continues to dominate the grid in the 2025 F1 season.

Piastri has been much more consistent with his performances this year, delivering multiple wins and getting a good lead at the top of the table. While Norris has also won his fair share of races, he did face a few DNFs that kept him in second place. He did manage to close the gap to his teammate; however, things turned the other way after his car faced a mechanical failure during the final laps of the Dutch GP earlier. This gave Piastri a clear victory, and he currently leads the championship battle by a 34-point margin.

Reacting to the crash, Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso mentioned that it was "unlucky" for Norris, but there are still many races remaining this season.

"There is nothing you can do [in a title fight] about the external factors, just deliver the job every weekend. They are both doing incredibly well. Lando was unlucky in Zandvoort but many races to go," Alonso said.

"You just focus on winning every weekend, and if you do that - you will be Champion."

Meanwhile, McLaren leads the Constructors' Championship with a wide margin, and they are seemingly on their way to clinch the title for the second consecutive year.

Fernando Alonso "angry with the world" after disappointing Dutch GP

Aston Martin hasn't had a very strong start in 2025. The team has struggled with pace, and Alonso regularly found himself out of the top 10 in most races. While he has been getting back to clinching some points, the Dutch GP seemed to be a turning point for the team as both he and Lance Stroll showcased rather competitive pace during the free practice sessions.

Yet, Fernando Alonso only qualified P10, and his teammate could not set a time. Hoping to make a few overtakes throughout the length of the race, the Spaniard pitted early, but Lewis Hamilton's crash the following lap gave his competitors the advantage. He was locked out of the points, but managed to finish P8.

Aston Martin CTO Mike Krack revealed that Alonso was not delighted with how the race went down. Krack also mentioned that he was "angry with the world."

"He was angry with the race, he was angry with the world, he was angry with us, he is angry with everybody," Krack said (via Motorsport). "Nothing we can do in these situations, we have to take it as it is and try to find the best solution with the new boundary conditions. The conditions have changed, now you have this, other people could stop in front."

While the season hasn't been going well for Fernando Alonso, much improvement is expected down at Aston Martin next season. With the changing regulations, the team has the expertise of Adrian Newey working on the design, and a partnership with Honda as the engine supplier, which could give them the upper hand heading into the new season with the upgraded regulations.

