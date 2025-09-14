Marc Marquez earns special respect from compatriot and F1 legend Fernando Alonso after he set a MotoGP points record

Fernando Alonso has hailed Marc Marquez after the latter set a new record in the world of MotoGP on Sunday, September 14. The Formula 1 driver took to his social media to celebrate his Spanish compatriot in the aftermath of his recent outing in Misano.

Ad

Marquez, who is on course for his seventh Moto GP world title, eclipsed the record for the most points in a campaign. The Factory Ducati rider has so far achieved 512 points from the 16 races held so far. The previous record was held by fellow Spanish driver Jorge Martin, who achieved 508 points en route to winning his maiden Moto GP crown in 2024.

Fernando Alonso, lauding the achievement of the 32-year-old, took to his Instagram story to share a comment on the feat achieved by Marquez. The Aston Martin driver wrote in Spanish:

Ad

Trending

“ Ganar ganar y ganar 👏💪 @marquez93,” which translates in English as ‘Win win and win @marquez93.”

Screengrab of Fernando Alonso praising Marc Marquez via @fernandoalo_oficial, Instagram

Marquez is expected to clinch his MotoGP world championship at the next Grand Prix in Japan. The multiple world champion is also expected to extend his record points tally through the final six race rounds of the 2025 campaign.

Ad

Fernando Alonso, on his part, will have his sights set on recording as many points as possible through the final eight races of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

Marc Marquez recounts the lessons he learnt from Fernando Alonso

Previously, in a 2024 interview with DAZN, Marc Marquez recounted a lesson he learnt from Fernando Alonso’s Formula 1 career. The MotoGP rider stressed how the 44-year-old is never belittling his rival.

Ad

Marquez, who spoke following his exit from the Repsol Honda to the Gresini Ducati team, detailed how Alonso was a habit of crushing his rivals but in what he terms a respectful manner. Marques said (quotes via Crash):

"One of the things that Fernando taught me is that you don't have to belittle your rival. But on the contrary, you have to see their strengths to prepare better. Fernando has always been one of the drivers who has tried to crush his teammate or rival, but with respect. Both on the track and off it, and knowing who he was facing.”

Ad

Marquez also praised Fernando Alonso’s overall driving ability as he continued to laud the impact of the veteran Spaniard.

"What happens in Formula 1 is that it depends a lot on the car, so everything also depends technically. But I am sure that it will be a show, and above all, that it will never lose that magic of those overtakes that are different. For me, 1, 2 or 3 drivers do that. The rest overtake in DRS, and Fernando is one of those who can overtake you in any corner,” he said.

While Fernando Alonso’s name is largely synonymous with Formula 1, the former Scuderia driver has also achieved success in several other categories of motorsports. Alonso clinched consecutive victories in the iconic Le Mans series [2018 and 2019] with the Toyota Gazoo Racing outfit. The F1 driver also won the 2019 24 Hours of Daytona 500 event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samson Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More