Mario Andretti comments on Cadillac F1’s rumored lineup including Valtteri Bottas

Mercedes reserve driver Valtteri Bottas has been linked to the Cadillac F1 team for months now. The Finnish driver is rumored to make a move to the newest F1 team for the 2026 season. The latest reports suggested that Bottas agreed to a deal with the American team. However, Mario Andretti recently came out and commented on the recent reports.

The 2025 F1 season is past its halfway point, and the 2026 season is fast approaching. With the business end of the season coming thick and fast, teams are likely to confirm their lineup for the next year. Amid this, the newest F1 team to enter the sport from next year, Cadillac, has been talking to drivers and selecting a driver lineup for their debut season.

Rumors of Sergio Perez agreeing to a deal with Cadillac came out soon after the F1 summer break began. The Mexican driver had been linked to the team for months before the latest reports suggested that the former Red Bull driver had signed a deal, and an announcement around the same time will be made at the Italian GP.

Former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas had also been linked to the team and had even uploaded a cryptic video on Instagram, hinting at a possible move to Cadillac for 2026. The latest reports suggested that the Finnish driver had agreed to a deal that will be announced at the upcoming race weekend at Zaandvoort.

Amid this, former F1 champion and a member of Cadillac's Board of Directors, Mario Andretti, was questioned about the reports of Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas reportedly being confirmed as their lineup for the team's debut F1 season. Andretti replied,

“Just believe what we communicate,” via Block

Cadillac's bid to enter F1 with General Motors’ backing was approved by FIA earlier this year. Mario Andretti was soon signed by the team as a member of the Board of Directors and as an advisor.

Mercedes Boss pushes Valtteri Bottas for a full-time F1 return

Valtteri Bottas was Lewis Hamilton's teammate at Mercedes for five years before he was replaced by George Russell for the 2022 season. The Finnish driver drove for Alfa Romeo and Sauber between 2022-2024 and was left without a full-time seat for 2025 before Mercedes signed their former driver as a reserve.

Mercedes Boss Toto Wolff came out and pushed Valtteri Bottas for a full-time return amid the Cadillac rumors. Wolff said,

“He is a driver that, if some of our guys would have fish poisoning, you put him in the car and he’s going to be absolutely on [the] pace. That’s great to know, that your reserve and third driver is as quick as it gets. But obviously, with Valtteri, he deserves a race seat. Hopefully that door is going to open. Watch this space.”

Bottas has nearly 250 race starts in F1, and his experience will become a valuable asset for the newest team if he ends up signing with Cadillac.

