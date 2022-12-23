Mario Andretti wants Fernando Alonso in his 11th F1 team, alongside American Colton Herta

Mario Andretti has recently shown interest in recruiting Fernando Alonso for his new F1 team. The American has been trying to get into the sport with his new team for quite some time now.

Even though he is yet to get the green light to enter F1, he has spoken a lot about how his team would operate and who could be driving in it.

In a conversation with SoyMotor.com on their Twitch stream, Mario Andretti spoke about how Fernando Alonso's vast experience and knowledge about the sport would benefit his new team. The former F1 driver also mentioned how his future team would include Colton Herta as the young driver, along with someone with a lot of experience.

Mario Andretti said:

“It’s very possible, of course. His [Alonso] experience is immeasurable and it would be a tremendous thing for us, so we’re going to look at it. I think he wants to keep racing and he’s still in his prime. One of the drivers who 99% would be in the team is Colton Herta but he would need someone with more experience alongside him."

Andretti went on to explain how his future F1 team is planning to have a young but experienced driver as part of their roster, with one of them being American. Hence, he outlined how Fernando Alonso as his experience would greatly benefit the new team. Andretti said:

"This would make the team much more complete and that is what is being discussed right now as part of the plan. The main goal would be to have a very experienced driver alongside a new talent, and to have at least one American driver in the team.”

Fernando Alonso has also expressed his passion for the sport and how he would like to continue racing in F1 for at least two or three years. Despite being the oldest F1 driver on the current grid, the 41-year-old is still highly motivated and passionate about the sport.

Fernando Alonso is committed to racing rather than retiring

In a recent interview with Auto Motor Sport, Fernando Alonso mentioned how he would participate in different racing series after F1 instead of retiring for good. He expressed how he is still motivated to race and is scared of retiring and said:

"Stop completely. I never thought of that. I don't have a plan B. I've been a racer all my life and I'm only good at it because I haven't learned anything else. My life has always been dedicated to motorsport. And what I do best in this sport is driving."

The Spaniard continued:

"If one day I have to retire from Formula 1, I will do other races. A victory at the Dakar would still be a challenge. Because nobody has done it in this combination before. But sitting around at home scares me."

Fernando Alonso will be driving for Aston Martin alongside Lance Stroll in the 2023 F1 season after a difficult spell at Alpine in 2021.

