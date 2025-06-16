Mark Wahlberg's brother Donnie Wahlberg shares 2-word reaction to Max Verstappen securing a P2 finish in the F1 Canadian GP

Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg's brother, Donnie Wahlberg, called Max Verstappen 'the greatest' for his P2 finish at the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix. Donnie dropped the heartwarming comment on the Dutchman's Instagram post.

Verstappen, who faced criticism for a collision with George Russell in Barcelona, redeemed himself in Montreal. Starting the race from P2, the Dutch driver finished in the same position to earn 18 crucial points.

The four-time world champion also tried to chase race leader George Russell and at one point, the gap was less than two seconds. However, on lap 67, a safety car was deployed following Lando Norris' crash. Hence, due to the presence of debris on the track, the race concluded behind the safety car, and Verstappen won a podium at P2.

Trending

Following his podium win, Verstappen shared an Instagram post with the caption:

"We maximized everything here in Montreal and got some good points 💪. Looking forward to Austria 🟠."

Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg's brother, Donnie Wahlberg, who's also an actor and singer, hyped up Verstappen with a heartwarming comment.

"The Greatest!" Donnie reacted in the comments.

Donnie Wahlberg's comment on Max Verstappen's post [Image Source: @maxverstappen1/Instagram]

Donnie Wahlberg is a well-known actor and founding member of the boy band 'New Kids on the Block.' He has acted in movies like 'The Sixth Sense,' 'Boston Blue,' and 'Band of Brothers.'

Meanwhile, for Verstappen, the 2025 Canadian GP was a redemption after he lost points due to a collision with George Russell in Spain. In Montreal, he was again pitted against Russell as the latter started the race from pole. However, both drivers managed to race clean and retain podium finishes.

However, Verstappen accused Russell of overtaking him under the safety car. But FIA rejected Red Bull's protests and upheld the Mercedes driver's victory in Canada.

Max Verstappen opens up on safety car incident with George Russell

Max Verstappen and George Russell at the F1 Grand Prix of Canada - Qualifying - Source: Getty

During the final three laps of the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen complained that George Russell braked erratically and overtook him under the safety car.

However, in a post-race interview, Verstappen clarified that the low speed of the safety car caused confusion. Both were trying to speed up the safety car, but Russell allegedly backed out at the last moment by late braking.

“I think we were both trying to tell the Safety Car to speed up because he was only going 120 km/h, but maybe the Safety Car was doing that to give a bit more time to maybe get a race lap in," Verstappen told Sky Sports.

"Then I think George was trying to speed up to the safety car. I was trying to do the same, and once he tried to speed up the Safety Car, he backed out and then caused a bit of confusion."

While Red Bull tested their luck by lodging a protest against Russell for safety car infringement, the FIA stewards found nothing illegal on the latter's end and squashed the request.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshita Patel Akshita is a passionate Formula 1 fan and motorsport enthusiast with 2 years of experience covering the high-speed world of F1. From news to technical analysis, she tried her hands on every aspect of the sport and has published over 1000 articles in the last 24 months. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is her idol, and his extraordinary success inspires her every day.



Staying connected with F1-accredited journalists, official team pages, and trustworthy media outlets, Akshita ensures her reporting is always reliable and insightful. Twitter serves as her primary tool for real-time updates, while her daily engagement with social media hashtags and team handles allows her to capture the pulse of the motorsports world.



When not writing about F1, Akshita enjoys following other sports, such as Cricket, Football, and baseball. Manchester City, RCB, and Yankees are a few of her favourite clubs. Know More