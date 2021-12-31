Mark Webber claims drivers like Max Verstappen 'come once every 10 years'

Former Red Bull F1 driver Mark Webber has claimed that drivers like Max Verstappen only “come once every 10 years” to the sport, and it should be “embracing” him.

In an interview with Channel4 News, the Australian driver said:

“Verstappen is absolutely phenomenal.”

“The maturity he’s showed for his age when he came into the sport, he has biblical levels of confidence and feel, at the highest level. These cars are not easy to get on top of early.”

“Through karting and F3, Red Bull took the risk, and he is right up there in terms of what Red Bull stands for to compete and race hard.”

“Verstappen has captivated a nation. Look at the Dutch Grand Prix this year. That was phenomenal for the sport, a new benchmark for that.”

Max Verstappen @Max33Verstappen



To all my family and friends-thank you so much for all your support over the years. Couldn’t have done it without you!



(2/3) Thank you everyone at @redbullracing and at @hondaracingf1 for an amazing car, you guys were amazing once again. @SChecoPerez , you were an animal today💪To all my family and friends-thank you so much for all your support over the years. Couldn't have done it without you!

Max Verstappen became one of the youngest world champions in F1 history after he triumphed over Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The young Dutchman, often regarded as one of the greatest drivers in the sport, is touted to win more championships in the future.

Similar to seven-time world champion Hamilton, Verstappen was the dominant force throughout his career in junior formula and karting. Furthermore, he became the youngest driver in F1 history when he debuted for the Toro Rosso team at the 2015 Australian Grand Prix.

The following year, Max Verstappen won the Spanish Grand Prix on his debut for the Red Bull team, becoming the youngest driver to win a race in F1 history. Throughout his seven-year-long career in F1, Verstappen has also beaten every teammate he has had, except Daniel Ricciardo, often by large margins.

Max Verstappen beat a “hungry” and “fit” Hamilton: Webber

Mark Webber has claimed the Max Verstappen had to overcome staunch defense from a “fit and hungry” Lewis Hamilton to clinch his maiden F1 world championship.

In the same interview, Webber said:

“He was watching Formula 1 for a long time; he saw Lewis dominating the sport and was like ‘I want a piece of that.”

“He’s not overwhelmed by individuals, he doesn’t play people on their reputations, he doesn’t drive on their reputations.”

“He just sees it as ‘this is my turf, I’m a racing driver and I’m going to make my presence felt,’ which he does extraordinarily well.”

“So, I think for him to know he went against Lewis, there was no real attrition – yes he had the puncture in Baku, the shunt in Silverstone which was Lewis’ fault, Max was a bit out of order in Saudi I felt.”

“So, they’ve had their trials and tribulations but ultimately he knows he’s beaten a hungry Hamilton, a fit Hamilton.”

JM @f1jm_ 7. His opponent



Max Verstappen fought against Lewis Hamilton for the drivers championship who people regard as the greatest or at least one of the greatest of all time. To beat him despite some of the points I made above just shows how good his season really was.

Heading into the 2021 season, Mercedes’ advantage over the rest of the field was cut short by a regulation change aimed at making carry-over cars safer through downforce cuts.

After spending nearly five years on the sidelines while Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes dominated the sport, Max Verstappen was suddenly armed with a car capable of winning championships from the very first race of the season.

In one of the closely fought battles for the championship titles, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton were oftentimes a cut above the rest of the grid. Throughout the season, the pair delivered intense strategic battles, on-track collisions, and an incredible display of skill and determination to seal the championship in each other’s favor.

