Mark Webber: Red Bull-Mercedes intense fight over budget cap scandal might be 2021 Abu Dhabi GP 'popping back up again'

Mark Webber feels that Red Bull's budget scandal might bring out the intense fight between them and Mercedes, like another version of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. No official statements or reports have been released by the FIA, but according to reports, Red Bull and Aston Martin are the two teams who breached the $145 million cost cap in the 2021 season.

With this speculation, there has been a rumor flying around that there is a chance that Mercedes will be crowned the 2021 champions. This could spark relations between the two teams again. Speaking on a broadcast with Channel 4, Mark Webber said:

“Well, is it Abu Dhabi sort of popping back up again? We know what was at stake last year, don’t we? And the fine margins [by which] that championship was won and lost."

The 2021 season witnessed Mercedes and Red Bull battling each other in almost every race. Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, the two contenders for the championship, showcased excellent driving and made it to Abu Dhabi on equal points. The race was dominated by Hamilton for most of the time, building over a 12-second gap by the end.

But a last-minute Safety Car and controversial decisions made by the race directors and stewards saw Verstappen clinching the title from Hamilton on the very final lap. Since then, the relations between Mercedes & Red Bull have been at an all-time low and the budget cap scandal could revive the spark.

Mercedes boss believes Red Bull breaching budget cap is an 'open secret'

Toto Wolff claims that it is an "open secret in the paddock" and expects a strong penalty from the FIA upon the budget cap breach. This could potentially be of benefit to Mercedes and perhaps Lewis Hamilton. Since it has not been revealed what the actual punishment/penalty from the FIA would be, it is open to speculation.

Mark Webber is certain that Christian Horner will not be too happy if the rumors turn out to be true. He said:

“Mr Horner isn’t happy, it’s a big, big topic because it has an influence on last year, this year and potentially ’23 because cars are designed where you stop where that money was spent.”

The FIA is set to release further details and reviews of the 2021 budget by Wednesday, October 5. It is expected that they will also reveal how teams who breached the cap last year (if any) would be penalized.

