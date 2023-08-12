Mark Webber outlines one major reason why Red Bull don’t get “more praise and notoriety” for their splendid achievements

Former Red Bull F1 driver Mark Webber recently shared his opinion on why his old team is not getting enough praise for dominating the sport. The Austrian-British unit is by far the strongest team on the grid. They have won every single race up until the summer break in the 2023 F1 season and are the favorites to clinch yet another world title. Their star driver, Max Verstappen, is miles ahead of any other driver.

Despite all this, there are many F1 fans who are not completely happy with Red Bull's dominance for several reasons, one of which has been explored by Webber.

Speaking to Autosport, he speculated that one of the reasons the team does not get enough notoriety is because they are not a work team. He said:

"If it was a manufacturer, it might get some more praise and notoriety. Because, in essence, it’s still a team made of tremendous individuals and people that have done a great job to engineer beautiful Formula 1 cars for world championships with constructors’ and drivers’ [titles], and to be dominant in many ways."

Later on, he praised his former team for working extremely hard on its staff, infrastructure, and other departments in order to achieve the success they have today. Webber said:

"So, I think that their ability to be able to do that has been a great success story. And what they’ve put into the sport in that area – like in terms of their staff, the infrastructure at Milton Keynes, what they’ve done – has been a testament to them."

Though the Milton-Keynes outfit has nearly developed their own powertrains factory, their current F1 cars are still working on the base of Honda engines. Red Bull will soon come up with their own engines in 2026, with the help of Ford.

Christian Horner on Red Bull's dream season in 2023

It is safe to say that Red Bull is currently experiencing their best season in F1 so far. The relatively new team in the history of F1 has won every single race in 2023 before the summer break and is cruising at the top of the championship table.

Though Max Verstappen is one of the main reasons why the team is so dominant, Christian Horner recently spoke about how each and every department of his team has worked relentlessly to push the team to these heights. He said (via Motorsport):

"It's about every member of the team, every department in the factory doing their job, you don't achieve these kinds of results by accident. It's phenomenal to go into the summer break unbeaten in both GPs and sprints. It's beyond everybody's wildest imagination to be in sitting in this position now."

Red Bull currently has 503 points, while second-placed Mercedes only has 247 points. This shows how massive the gap is between the first and second-placed teams.