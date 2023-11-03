"Marko vs Alonso beef is the beef I didn’t know I needed": Fans react to Red Bull chief's comments about Fernando Alonso

F1 fans were slightly surprised when Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko claimed that Fernando Alonso could be the one spreading rumors of himself joining the world champions.

There were many rumors floating on social media after the Mexican Grand Prix weekend last Sunday as some reports claimed that Fernando Alonso might be joining Red Bull in a swap deal with Aston Martin.

Just like the fans, Marko was unsure about the origins of these reports and cheekily blamed the two-time world champion for spreading these rumors on his own. Speaking with F1-insider, the Red Bull advisor said:

“As for the rumors about Alonso, I can well imagine that Alonso spread them himself. Because his results with Aston Martin have been disappointing after a brilliant start to the season. It wouldn’t be the first time he used his home media to create a mood.”

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to Marko's comments, with one fan claiming that he did not see the rivalry between the Austrian and the Spaniard coming, saying:

"Marko vs Alonso beef is the beef I didn’t know I needed."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fernando Alonso reacts to reports of him joining Red Bull

The Aston Martin driver was not one bit happy with the rumors doing the rounds on social media and claimed that he would take action against the people who have spread it.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Fernando Alonso said:

"These rumors are the normal paddock rumors from people that are just trying to make fun of it and gain some followers and this kind of thing, but I'm not into that game. I don't enjoy it (the rumors).

"All the rumors are coming from people that are not in this room, who are just here to make fun and I think it's not funny when they play with anything. That's the thing they are making. But I will make sure there are consequences."

Fernando Alonso added:

"I'm not demotivated at all, I'm still enjoying a lot the project, I love the team, I think we had an incredible season even if now we are not obviously fast enough."

It will be fascinating to see if Fernando Alonso follows through with some legal action against the people who have spread these rumors or if there is some truth behind these reports. The Spanish driver has a contract with the Aston Martin team which will end at the end of the 2024 season.