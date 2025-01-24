Martin Brundle breaks silence on the new FIA regulations where F1 drivers could potentially get banned for misconduct

Former F1 driver and pundit Martin Brundle expressed his belief that the new FIA regulations, which could lead to potential bans for drivers, were not "right." The sport's governing body and the Grand Prix Drivers' Association(GPDA) have been in the crosshairs in recent years, with both taking shots at each other during the 2024 season.

The GPDA wrote an open letter voicing their displeasure with some of the decision-making, while also questioning President Mohammed Ben Sulayem's comments.

The FIA recently released an amended set of new regulations in the International Sporting Codes, which punishes drivers with huge fines along with sporting penalties if they disobey the governing body's decisions and misconduct.

During an appearance on Sky Sports on Thursday, Martin Brundle believed that the drivers in the sport were "role models" and the new regulations did not sit well with him. He said:

“I think we’re role models, F1 drivers are role models. You don’t need to gratuitously swear in a press conference, whatever. In the heat of the moment, in the car, full of adrenaline, full of despair, happiness, whatever, I get it completely. But personally, it doesn’t feel right to me.

"What I love about Rugby is how they respect the referee and I think Formula 1 should be the same because you’re role models for all the drivers coming through. I mean there are degrees of this and how heavy-handed you want to be is a whole new story. But I don’t mind there being some rules of our Formula 1 drivers who are great kids being role models." [10:48]

Max Verstappen speaks about his future in F1 after his row with FIA

Red Bull F1 driver Max Verstappen said that the FIA's micromanagement on issues such as swearing and public statements could be a factor in calling time on his career at the pinnacle of motorsport.

The four-time world champion was punished by the sport's governing body for using a cuss word in a press conference and was given a day of community service.

As per BBC, the Dutch F1 driver reflected on the FIA's treatment and said:

"These kinds of things definitely decide my future as well, when you can’t be yourself or you have to deal with these kinds of silly things. Now I am at the stage of my career where you don’t want to be dealing with this all the time. It’s really tiring. For me, that is not a way of continuing in the sport, that’s for sure."

The 27-year-old served his community service in Rwanda ahead of the FIA Ceremony where he visited the young karters in the country as part of the grassroots development program organized by the Rwanda Automobile Club (RAC).

