Martin Brundle feels car rake discussion is a distraction from real issues

Martin Brundle is not a fan of the emphasis that has been put on the effects of the regulation changes. In the past few weeks, Aston Martin and Mercedes have been vocal about their lost performance, blaming the rule regarding a shorter wheelbase. This regulation has affected cars with a low-rake floor design more than it has teams with a high-rake concept.

According to Martin Brundle, these discussions are nothing but a distraction from the issues that Mercedes seem to be struggling with. However, the Formula 1 color commentator believes in Mercedes' ability to solve its problems, and claimed that the Silver Arrows remain favorites at this stage of the season.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Brundle said:

“I think the rake thing is a little bit of a distraction and I think the Mercedes is not really working that well at the moment. Red Bull and Honda are working particularly well, as are a few other cars. The regulations mean you can’t just keep throwing new upgrades at it every week as they have perhaps done in the past, but Mercedes will get it together. [Lewis] Hamilton and Mercedes are still the combo to beat for the world championship.”

Hamilton was magnificent at Bahrain: Martin Brundle

Speaking about the upcoming Imola Grand Prix, Martin Brundle predicts a close battle between the two teams at the front. Even though there are restrictions in the upgrades they can bring to the cars, Brundle feels Mercedes will still be competitive at Imola.

When questioned about Mercedes' chances of holding Red Bull back this weekend, Martin Brundle said:

"It depends what they do to their car in-between times. It is obviously more limited as to what you can change anyway now. I wouldn’t underestimate Mercedes. I mean everybody is talking about rake and how it has damaged Mercedes and therefore Aston Martin, but unless I’m mistaken, a Mercedes won the race in Bahrain with Red Bull having dominated the last race [in Abu Dhabi] last year. I think it will be really close, they will sort the Mercedes out."

Martin Brundle also spoke about the season-opener at Bahrain. The 61-year-old credited Hamilton's drive as the primary reason for Mercedes snatching the victory from Red Bull:

“Hamilton was absolutely magnificent in Bahrain and for me, he won the race as much as anybody else lost it, or any team lost it."

Red Bull should be the fastest car at Imola. The team has led all non-race sessions this season and will look to keep their momentum heading into Italy. However, Mercedes took the win in Bahrain in the previous round of the Formula 1 championship, and it would be foolish to count them out of the Imola Grand Prix.