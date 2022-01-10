“Lewis will retire sooner than later” – Martin Brundle feels Lewis Hamilton doesn’t need to stick around in F1 till his forties

Former F1 driver Martin Brundle feels that seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton won’t be sticking around in F1 until his forties, unlike Michael Schumacher.

Brundle feels Hamilton won’t stay in the sport for long just to earn a “few more dollars” and would possibly pursue his other ambitions outside of the sport.

In a post-season interview with Express, the TV pundit said:

“My gut feeling is he'll stop a year early rather than a year late. He's not going to hang on until the bitter end for a few more dollars, or just to be a Formula 1 driver, and nor will he need to. He's obviously got other ambitions in his life, but I can't imagine why he would stop in the next five years, or certainly three. Why would he?"

However, Brundle feels that Hamilton hasn’t lost any of his “edge” while racing, and feels that once a driver starts losing it, they are on a slippery slope. He felt that Hamilton will hang up his helmet well before he starts losing his abilities.

Formula 1 @F1



And though few,



On Sunday, Lewis surpassed Michael's tally of 155 podiums



#SpanishGP #F1 They didn't share the track for many years...And though few, @LewisHamilton and Michael @schumacher 's clashes in silver were always captivating 🤩On Sunday, Lewis surpassed Michael's tally of 155 podiums They didn't share the track for many years...And though few, @LewisHamilton and Michael @schumacher's clashes in silver were always captivating 🤩On Sunday, Lewis surpassed Michael's tally of 155 podiums 🏆#SpanishGP 🇪🇸 #F1 https://t.co/dQNdYnDGJl

"His eyesight, his reactions, nothing has fallen away. Michael (Schumacher) was in his 40s when he retired and he started making a lot of mistakes, and most of us did - you start having crashes at the end and you don't know why that happened. That's what it looks like Sebastian is to me, right now.”

Brundle feels Lewis Hamilton will retire while he is still at the top of the F1, dominating the field, but not before the 2024 season.

Lewis Hamilton is reportedly launching his own range of jewelry

Lewis Hamilton is reportedly launching his own range of jewelry that includes “fobs and keyrings”, according to media reports. The new range of jewelry will be marketed under the seven-time world champion’s full name, which has reportedly been trademarked.

Hamilton had previously sued Swiss luxury watchmaker Hamilton International over the use of his surname as a trademark. However, after losing the court battle, the British driver was forced to use his full name to distinguish his brand from the Swiss firm.

Mariana @marigout lewis hamilton bought a table at the met gala and asked black designers to join him #METGala lewis hamilton bought a table at the met gala and asked black designers to join him #METGala https://t.co/HHrKTLzxIP

The seven-time world champion is no stranger to fashion or business ventures. Hamilton’s foray into his other passions outside of F1 has been well-documented and has often been the source of significant controversy.

