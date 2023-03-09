Martin Brundle gives his take on Mercedes' slump in form: "They've also lost key people"

F1's famous commentator and pundit, Martin Brundle, recently wrote about how Mercedes' problems are partially due to the loss of important figures from the team. Ever since the sport introduced new regulations that massively changed the car, we have witnessed the gradual downfall of the Silver Arrows empire. The team was unable to perform well in 2022, and their story remains the same in 2023.

In a Sky Sports article written by Brundle, he explained how one of the reasons why Mercedes is falling down the pecking order is because they lost some important personnel to other teams. People like Andy Cowell, James Vowles, and many others who were instrumental in how the team operated left and joined other teams. As of now, James Allison is managing several departments of the team simultaneously. Brundle wrote:

"In the early phases of the hybrid era, they had such a hugely dominant power unit - they haven't got that anymore. When the window was open to improve the power units, they lost out. They've also lost key people like Andy Cowell, James Vowles, and others, with James Allison also currently focused elsewhere. The remaining talent pool is immense, but it hasn't gelled yet."

Brundle further explained how difficult it can be for teams to change their philosophy and route, especially during such an intense season with 23 races and a cost cap. He added:

"And before changing the philosophy and architecture of a Formula 1 car you need to understand what you want and where you're heading, which is especially difficult in the cost-cap era 23 race season."

Mercedes team boss agrees with George Russell's bold claim of Red Bull winning every race in 2023

Toto Wolff, Mercedes' team principal, has agreed with George Russell's statement about Red Bull winning every single race in 2023. The Austrian mentioned how his team wants nothing less than to finish first and win; however, they are nowhere near Red Bull. Wolff commented (via OE24):

"With my sporting aspirations, it was bad to see we were behind. We don't want to finish second, we want to win. But there is one team miles ahead. They play with the competition, they don't even have tire wear. After the first Grand Prix, I also believe that they will win every race this year."

It is safe to say that Mercedes will take yet another year to perfect their car and unlock the performance of their power unit.

