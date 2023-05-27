Martin Brundle reflects on Max Verstappen's Friday struggles: "He was angsty even before he got onto the track"

F1 pundit and commentator Martin Brundle recently explained why Max Verstappen was frustrated during Friday practice sessions ahead of the Monaco GP. When he was out on track, he came on the radio several times to voice his discomfort with the car. Brundle explained how it was due to the suspension and clutch of the RB19.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the F1 commentator initially explained how Max Verstappen was already unhappy with the clutch of the Red Bull RB19, even before he drove the car. Furthermore, once he started driving, the car was slightly hitting the ground at times.

Brundle explained how the driver feels every single bump when the chassis hits the ground, simply because he is sitting just a few inches above the ground. He said:

“He was angsty even before he got onto the track with the clutch; he wasn’t a particularly happy driver at any point. When the car hits the ground, the load goes through the chassis instead of the tires; the car is jumping around as well, and it is supremely uncomfortable because you are sitting on the floor.”

Furthermore, he stated how it can be slightly tricky for Red Bull to fix the suspension of the car in order to fix the issues faced by Max Verstappen. Apart from this, there are several other teams that are coming up the ranks to challenge the reigning world champions in the Monaco GP.

“The integrity of the suspension now – they don’t have too many adjustable parts in there; you don’t just put the ride height up and down; it is a package you have to put on now. It is not an easy fix, and he had to live with some problems. They will home in on where they need to be, but they have got some serious competition this weekend.”

Max Verstappen showers praise on Fernando Alonso for driving brilliantly even at 41

Max Verstappen recently poured heaps of praise on Fernando Alonso, stating how he would love to see the Spaniard win races once more. He also mentioned how Alonso should have won more races and championships when his raw talent is considered. In an interview with AS, the Dutchman said:

"I know that Fernando thinks that here he has the opportunity to do it and, honestly, I would love to see Fernando win. He should have won a lot more races than he has and he should have won a lot more titles than he has. Fernando is very good."

"I hope Fernando Alonso gets his 33rd [win] soon."



“I know Fernando thinks that here in Monaco he has the chance to do it and, honestly, I would love to see Fernando win."



The reigning world champion continued:

"He is still showing it, he is 41 years old and it is crazy to see him still at this level. I have a lot of respect for Fernando. When I was younger and followed Formula 1, he no longer had the best car, in the Ferrari years, but still he fought for the title only because of his driving level, or because of how he positioned himself in the first round."

Fernando Alonso has hinted that he could clinch his 33rd race win in the Monaco GP by beating both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. Only time will tell how qualifying and the main race will pan out.

