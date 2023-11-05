Martin Brundle shares what he has been 'categorically told by people' about Sergio Perez's future

Sky Sports pundit Martin Brundle has revealed that he has been "categorically told by people" that Sergio Perez's future with Red Bull won't be affected by him not finishing second in the championship.

The Mexican driver has been under immense pressure after the first four races of the season. He has been unable to keep pace with teammate Max Verstappen and slipped into a battle for P2 in the Driver's Championship with Lewis Hamilton.

Sergio Perez's seat and future with Red Bull have come under question given his inconsistent performances in the fastest car on the grid. But Sky Sports' Martin Brundle believes that Perez will not lose his seat for the 2024 season.

He said:

“I’ll stand by what I’ve said in the last couple of races. I believe Red Bull absolutely wants to keep running Sergio Perez next year. They’ll do everything to make that happen. There is a contract in place. They don’t want to change for any number of reasons. And that’s what they’re aiming for.

“I don’t believe… I’ve been categorically told by people who know that it’s not about finishing second in the championship, whether it’s an absolutely defining moment for Sergio Perez. Still, he certainly needs to have three solid races now. Otherwise, where’s he at in his own head about going forward? But right now, Perez has a Red Bull seat next year. No doubt about it.”

Sky F1 pundit comments on if Sergio Perez will be replaced by Daniel Ricciardo

Sky Sports pundit Naomi Schiff, meanwhile, has claimed that Daniel Ricciardo's P7 at the 2023 F1 Mexican GP has brought him into contention to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull in 2024.

She said:

“From my perspective, I think possibly quite realistic. At least if you look at the Red Bull camp, the sister team, and the talent that they’ve got in their roster, I think he’s probably the most likely next candidate right now. And I think what he’s done in Mexico is a great step in the right direction to prove that actually, Daniel Ricciardo is back to an extent.

"So I think it’s positive for him and I think Red Bull would be looking at a result like that and thinking he’s a definite candidate.”

There are several contrasting reports about the Mexican driver's future with the Austrian team heading into the 2024 season. It would be fascinating to see if Red Bull's decision to stick with Perez changes if he fails to hold on to P2 in the championship. He is 24 points ahead of Hamilton with three races to go.