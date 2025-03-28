Martin Brundle shares powerful words of wisdom for axed Red Bull driver Liam Lawson who has 'nothing to lose'

Martin Brundle has weighed in on Red Bull Racing's controversial driver swap involving Liam Lawson. The New Zealand driver was dropped from the Milton Keynes-based team just two races into the 2025 season and reassigned to the Racing Bulls outfit, with Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda replacing him from the Japanese Grand Prix onward.

Red Bull Racing CEO Christian Horner mentioned that the decision to replace the 23-year-old after two races was based on the team's aim to reclaim the Constructors’ title, which it lost in the 2024 season to McLaren.

However, this move by the Milton Keynes outfit, although ambitious, has been met with mixed reactions across the Formula 1 community, with several stakeholders and analysts wasting little time in responding. Among those who reacted to Lawson's replacement was Martin Brundle.

The Sky Sports F1 commentator, on his X (formerly Twitter) account, wrote:

“Red Bull uniquely has a junior team on the grid, so it’s doubly confusing they are in such a mess with drivers. And their only driver they desperately need appears to be casting around for the future. Liam Lawson’s reputation is temporarily trashed, and he has nothing to lose now. He should turn that into an advantage and let his natural talent flow.”

Red Bull Racing boasts a reputation for replacing underperforming drivers. In the past, the Austrian team dropped Pierre Gasly after just 12 races in 2019 and Alex Albon after 26 races in 2020.

Liam Lawson breaks his silence after Red Bull demotion

Liam Lawson during the F1 Grand Prix of China - Source: Getty

Liam Lawson has reacted following his removal from the Red Bull Racing team. The former F2 star detailed his thoughts on social media in the aftermath of the announcement.

Lawson expressed how he had always dreamt of becoming a Formula 1 driver and stated that he is ready to work with the Racing Bulls team.

Taking to his Instagram account, the young Kiwi wrote:

“Being a @redbullracing driver has been my dream since I was a kid, it’s what I’ve worked towards my whole life. It’s tough, but I’m grateful for everything that’s brought me to this point. To every one of you who’s stood by me, thank you for all the support—it means the world.

Thank you @visacashapprb for the warm welcome, I’m excited and ready to go to work at one of my favorite places.”

Liam Lawson had previously raced for Red Bull’s junior team in 2023 when he temporarily filled in for an injured Daniel Ricciardo and again in 2024 when he permanently replaced the Australian driver. The 2025 Japanese Grand Prix will mark the start of his third stint with the Faenza-based racing outfit.

The 23-year-old driver has participated in a total of 11 Grand Prix across his previous two stints with the Racing Bulls team.

