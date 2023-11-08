Max Verstappen's race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase shares his biggest fear: "I’m really not looking forward to it again!"

Max Verstappen's race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase shared that his biggest fear is the moment Red Bull start to have some competition and the team is not winning every race. The question was pitched to the race engineer on the Talking Bulls podcast, where he was present alongside Max.

Red Bull and Max Verstappen have attained a lot of success in the last couple of years. The team nailed the ground effect regulations and as a result, the team has been doing a brilliant job when it comes to winning with consistency. Max won the title last season with a few races to spare and so did the team. The duo did the same this season as well with even more dominance.

Despite their close relationship, Max Verstappen sometimes tends to have a heated discussion with the race engineer during a race weekend. There have been occasions, like the one in Austin, where Max was shouting on the radio to not be disturbed in the braking zones.

Talking about the heated exchanges, Gianpiero joked that he feared the time when Red Bull faced more competition and weren't winning every race. Right now, even when Max Verstappen is winning every race, things can get a bit tense, so one can only imagine what would transpire if he isn't winning consistently.

Lambiase said:

“My biggest fear is the moment that we do have increased competition. And we’re not winning every race because you see how he’s treating me at the moment! And he’s winning every race. So that’d be I’m really not looking forward to it again!”

"We still want to do everything as perfectly as we can"- Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen too laughed off the possibility of added tension between him and Gianpiero Lambiase if Red Bull stopped winning regularly. But he explained that both he and his race engineer have aimed to find perfection in everything.

This is precisely why, according to Max, the clashes can still happen, even though the Red Bull driver has matured over the years. He said:

“I started at the team when I was 18 years old. I’m 26 now. So also, I think as a person, I’ve grown a lot. So when I look back at those kinds of images from the first few races I did with the team, I’m like, ‘Oh, my God’. It’s very different."

The Dutchman added:

"I think also in my behavior, I think it’s only natural that also the connection and just me also growing up more, I think that helps a lot in your relationship. I still get upset. Even in such a dominant season, when things don’t go well.

"It’s the same for GP, we still want to win, and we still want to do everything as perfectly as we can, even though, I mean, no one is perfect."

Max has won 17 races this season and will be hoping to wrap up the year by winning the last two races as well.