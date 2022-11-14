"Max is a one man team" - Fans blast Max Verstappen as they react to 2022 F1 Brazilian GP

The 2022 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix proved to be one of the most exciting races of the season so far, with plenty of drama unfolding up and down the grid. George Russell secured the first win of his career, giving Mercedes their much-needed victory of 2022.

One incident that particularly left fans livid was towards the closing stages of the race. Max Verstappen, who was 4 seconds ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez, was asked to give the sixth-place position to the Mexican before the end of the race if he failed to overtake Fernando Alonso. The Dutchman had already secured the world championship title earlier this year, leaving Perez with more to fight for in his battle for second. Verstappen, however, refused to give his teammate his position, leaving fans, as well as the team, confused and rather displeased.

Race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase asked Verstappen to let Perez by on the final lap of the race. He said:

"Max, let Checo through please."

When the Red Bull driver failed to give his team-mate his position and was asked why he did so, Verstappen replied:

"I told you already last summer, guys, don't ask that again to me. Okay? Are we clear about that? I gave my reasons, and I stand by it."

Later on, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner apologized to Sergio Perez but the Mexican was evidently furious. Speaking on team radio, Perez said:

"Thank you for that guys, thank you. This shows who [Verstappen] really is."

Speaking to Sky F1 in a media interaction post the race, Perez added:

"I mean I was told to let him by but I was going to get back to position. I don't know what was the communication with him on his side? nothing to say really. I mean, after all, I've done for him, it's a bit disappointing. Today, I have no idea, I'm really surprised."

Here are some of the best Twitter fan reactions to the 2022 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix

Brian Gage @bgage725 @JimmyBroadbent This race already makes up for how boring the Mexico GP was @JimmyBroadbent This race already makes up for how boring the Mexico GP was

Josiah🥑🕰️ @bed_jartlet98 Half of #F1 twitter when Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen interact in any way shape or form Half of #F1 twitter when Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen interact in any way shape or form https://t.co/wCtQ0ubzxd

Rob Young 🔶 🇧🇻 @MSPClashMan F1 Twitter



Us watching the Hamilton/Verstappen fanbases as thy war again F1 TwitterUs watching the Hamilton/Verstappen fanbases as thy war again https://t.co/b8FoPunvH1

Aarón @badger_honey23 F1 Twitter coming together to deservedly shit on Max and stick up for Checo: F1 Twitter coming together to deservedly shit on Max and stick up for Checo: https://t.co/ekeqdsMZef

F1 MEMES @f1trolls_ ''Max, If you can't pass Alonso you should give back the position to Checo''



Max: ''Max, If you can't pass Alonso you should give back the position to Checo''Max: https://t.co/xTZLRmMzxc

bianca ☀️ @biazzarro 15 year old George Russell went to Toto Wolff with a powerpoint and told him why he should be a mercedes f1 driver, 9 years later he’s facetiming Toto after his maiden win with Mercedes 🫶🏼 15 year old George Russell went to Toto Wolff with a powerpoint and told him why he should be a mercedes f1 driver, 9 years later he’s facetiming Toto after his maiden win with Mercedes 🫶🏼 https://t.co/od9GTzCFV4

F1 Reaction Pictures @FormulaReaction Me watching the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix next weekend: Me watching the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix next weekend: https://t.co/KI8BRBCZtP

Red Bull boss says Max Verstappen has been "perfect" throughout the 2022 F1 season

Max Verstappen secured his second consecutive world championship title earlier this year at the 2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix, after having essentially dominated the entire season. Red Bull team boss Christian Horner praised the Dutchman for his near-flawless year, praising his consistency and pace.

Speaking to Motorsport, Horner implied that Max Verstappen has done everything right this season. He said:

“There’s been years of domination with Mercedes, but I think as an individual driver, probably yes. He’s won the most grands prix in a year now, within 22 races. On top of that, he’s won two sprint races, and he’s not won all of them from pole position.”

Horner continued:

“He’s had to fight and race for a lot of those victories. I think when we look back at the end of the year, it is an absolutely outstanding year that Max has driven. He hasn’t put a wheel wrong. He’s been perfect throughout the season. It’s incredible the level of consistency that he’s been able to achieve.”

Max Verstappen also broke the record for most F1 wins in a given season last weekend at the Mexican GP.

