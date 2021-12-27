"Max did that" - Christian Horner on Max Verstappen's ability to "come back strong" from setbacks

Max Verstappen returned more determined and stronger from several setbacks he faced during the 2021 title campaign, according to Christian Horner. The Red Bull F1 team boss was speaking at the FIA champions' press conference. Horner talked of key moments in the 2021 season which defined the Dutch champion’s spirit of fighting through adversity.

Describing the setbacks this season affecting Verstappen’s outlook, Horner said:

“It was important to get those victories, the run of results [France and double-header in Austria]. Then there were moments like Azerbaijan [Verstappen's tire blowout] we had to come back from… It was important to come back strong, and Max did that, and then Silverstone was a key moment, and again how he came back from that.”

A certain verdict by the audience about Max Verstappen’s 2021 title campaign was that he put up a fight every weekend consistently, which is reflected in the statistics of the whole season. The Dutchman’s ability to return every weekend and go racing with a determined mindset has been lauded by the audience, fellow drivers, TV pundits, and analysts in the paddock.

Christian Horner believes Austin win one of Max Verstappen’s best performances of season

Christian Horner believes Max Verstappen’s victory in Austin was one of the defining moments of the season. What made it special was that the win was on a track that has been called Lewis Hamilton territory in terms of car and driver performance. According to the Red Bull F1 team boss, that was an unexpected victory, because in theory their car was not suited to the circuit and it was one of the tracks they did not expect to be extremely competitive at.

Explaining the significance of Verstappen’s victory in Austin, Horner said:

“For me, in the latter part of the championship, particularly Austin, where we were certainly the underdog on that day, he delivered a victory that was truly outstanding.”

Mercedes and Hamilton were both dominant in Austin on Friday and Saturday. The Dutchman winning at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas and extending his championship lead over his rival, was one of the turning points of the season. Emerging victorious at a circuit where Hamilton had five victories, it was one of the biggest performances of 2021 for Max Verstappen and one that defined him as championship material.

