Max Verstappen: 2022 F1 title win is still 'quite a long shot’

Max Verstappen believes winning the 2022 F1 title at the Singapore GP is still difficult to predict. The Dutchman is not counting on driving differently and believes luck will play a factor.

Speaking to on-site media, including Sportskeeda, in Singapore, the Dutch driver said:

“I don’t really think about it. It is quite the long shot. I just want to enjoy the weekend and of course, drive to win. I need a lot of luck for it to happen, so I don’t really count (on it).”

The reigning champion revealed he is not focusing on sealing the championship in Singapore but believes in enjoying the race as the night race venue returns to the calendar after three years. Suggesting that it has been an undulating season for his team given their performances at the beginning of the year, Max Verstappen feels it has been a special season that he is enjoying.

Further speaking about the 2022 championship, the Dutch champion said:

“I know it’s been a really special season and I have been enjoying it a lot but I probably will enjoy it more after the season - looking back at it. What we have been doing also as a team and generally, after the difficulties we had at the beginning of the year and turning it around, really work on the car. The car was heavily overweight, making sure it was in the right competitive window. Yeah, it was great. It has been really enjoyable working with everyone.”

Max Verstappen believes a qualifying-spec setup for Singapore race doesn’t compromise much

Max Verstappen feels that his Red Bull car can be set up in qualifying trims without compromising their race performance. The Dutch champion believes there can be a loss in performance at other circuits if the qualifying setup is used in a race, but in Singapore, it doesn’t affect much.

Explaining the set-up differences in Singapore, the Red Bull driver said:

“Yeah, I mean you can set it up more over one lap than over a race for sure. On most of the tracks for sure in the race, you will struggle a bit more. Around here, you might get away with it.”

Max Verstappen currently leads the championship standings by 116 points and is expected to wrap up the championship in Singapore if he has a trouble-free race. The Singapore GP’s record of throwing up drama and safety car records, however, could make wrapping the title at the Marina Bay circuit difficult.

