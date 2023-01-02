"Max Verstappen is 99 per cent perfect" - Former F1 driver reveals Dutchman's only fault from title-winning 2022 season

Former Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean has rated Max Verstappen's season as "99 percent perfect." The French driver, in his recent appearance on the Motor Sport Magazine podcast, was in awe of what the Dutchman has achieved this past season.

Grosjean termed the Red Bull Racing driver's 2022 campaign as one of the best individual seasons he'd seen in F1, with only one minor blip in Brazil.

Referring to Verstappen ignoring the team's orders in Sao Paulo, Grosjean said that it was the wrong thing to do as it sent the wrong message. Besides that, however, he could not find any fault in the kind of season that the two-time world champion had put together. He said:

"I honestly think it's one of the best [individual seasons] I've seen in Formula 1. It’s 99 per cent perfect, [with the] one per cent being Brazil. I think that was the wrong call and the wrong message. Apart from that, there’s nothing you can say [to fault it]. He was there in qualifying, he was there in the race. When you start [going on a] positive spiral, you get everything right and nothing can stop you. [Apart from Brazil], honestly, I don't think you can do much better."

Max Verstappen had a magical season in 2022, registering the most points scored in an F1 season and breaking Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel's record for the most wins by a driver in a season.

It's hard to be Max Verstappen's teammate: Romain Grosjean

Speaking about the races in Hungary and Spa, Romain Grosjean said that Max Verstappen was just a level above everyone else. He admitted that it makes being the Dutchman's teammate very difficult. He said:

"You don't [beat him]! [It's] as simple as that. Those two races, [he] was just stronger than anyone else. In those races, it’s not hard to be one of the competitors, because you’re just like, 'Well, it is another level'. It's hard to be a teammate, because when you see that happening and you don't [match] it, it hurts a lot. But for the rest of us, [you accept they're] on a different league."

Max Verstappen @Max33Verstappen Wishing you all the best for 2023 🍾 Wishing you all the best for 2023 🍾 https://t.co/GEWxubqXPi

Verstappen's impressive consecutive title-winning seasons have been recognized by his peers as well, with the 25-year-old named the best driver on the grid in both 2021 and 2022.

Poll : 0 votes