Max Verstappen accused of 'bullying others around' by $23M worth F1 driver as the 2024 season-ending rivalry reignites

George Russell, Mercedes' F1 driver, accused Max Verstappen of bullying rivals during the 2024 season. He explained that he felt the need to step up and speak against Verstappen out of frustration over his allegedly unruly behavior.

Russell and Verstappen were engaged in a heated battle in the final two races of the 2024 F1 season as the former accused the latter of threatening him with a deliberate crash. The Mercedes driver explained that the Dutchman blamed him for allegedly selling him out to the stewards, which resulted in a one-place grid penalty in the Qatar Grand Prix. The war of words only escalated further as team principals also got involved.

Ahead of the 2025 season, many fans expect the rivalry to spill over. Russell has reflected on the heated confrontation and again accused Verstappen of being a bully. Talking to Autosport Magazine, he said:

“I was a bit frustrated watching the season play out at the front last year. How Max was driving with regard to being harder and sort of bullying others around, showing his aggression in a manner that nobody stood up to.

I was frustrated watching the sport last year, when there should have been such a great title battle, and it was not, so those comments in Qatar tipped me over the edge. It wasn't acceptable, and something needed to be done.”

Russell added that Verstappen's antics were unacceptable to him. Moreover, speaking out against him led to criticism from fans, including threatening emails from Dutch fans, as per him. However, he is unbothered by the online threats and stood by his words.

For the 2025 season, George Russell and Max Verstappen are heading toward a significant change. While the British driver will become Mercedes' senior driver, the Red Bull driver will mentor a young Liam Lawson who is replacing Sergio Perez.

Max Verstappen aims to make peace with George Russell

Max Verstappen [L] George Russell [R] (Image Source: Getty)

While George Russell hasn't changed his stand over his feud with Max Verstappen that ignited last season, the Dutchman aims to make peace with him. While talking to Kleine Zeitung, he said (via Motorsportweek):

“We spoke briefly after the race in Abu Dhabi. That’s okay; we’ll start again next year, and that will be fine."

The 2025 F1 season is likely going to be a fresh start for the entire grid. The driver's lineup has changed significantly with many rookies making their debuts.

Russell will be moving away from the shadows of Lewis Hamilton to become Mercedes' lead driver. He will mentor 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli, who will be making his debut.

On the other hand, four-time world champion Max Verstappen will also race with Liam Lawson. Sergio Perez was axed following the conclusion of the 2024 season, with Lawson taking his place this year.

