Max Verstappen addresses George Russell's claims of Toto Wolff having chats with the Red Bull driver

Max Verstappen commented on ongoing rumors about him being in talks with Mercedes regarding a possible move. During the Austrian GP, the Red Bull driver stated that he wouldn't be responding to any comments made by George Russell or anyone else, as the media tends to blow it up.

Ad

The rumors around Verstappen's future flared again this week after Russell claimed that Mercedes is having talks with the four-time world champion behind the scenes to explore a potential move.

Silver Arrows team principal Toto Wolff didn't deny the speculation either, and subtly played them down.

Meanwhile, after the qualifying session of the 2025 Austrian GP, Verstappen was made aware of Russell's comments. He refused to address the debate, saying he controls his own future.

Ad

Trending

Talking to Viaplay, Verstappen said (via GP Blog):

"Yes, I don't have much to add to that. The more I say about it, the more it gets blown up in the media, and I really don't want that. I determine my own future."

George Russell's and Kimi Antonelli's contracts are up for renewal. However, with the season reaching its halfway stage, no official confirmation has come from Mercedes over a potential extension.

Ad

As the extension announcement gets delayed, speculation over Max Verstappen's possible union with Mercedes in 2026 is also swirling. The four-time world champion, however, is contracted with Red Bull until 2028.

Moreover, time and again, the Dutchman has reaffirmed his loyalty towards the Milton Keynes-based squad. Hence, the rumors have heated up the drivers' market.

The 2026 season is crucial as new engine regulations will be set up. While Mercedes has decades of experience in engine manufacturing, Red Bull is taking a gamble by building its own power unit for the first time in partnership with Ford.

Ad

Christian Horner claims Max Verstappen is 'annoyed' with future speculation

Christian Horner with Max Verstappen at the F1 Grand Prix of Austria - Practice - Source: Getty

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner also addressed the speculation over Max Verstappen's alleged contract talks with Mercedes. During the Austrian GP, Horner said that the rumors annoyed Verstappen, and he is confident of the latter adhering to his deal with Red Bull, which extends until 2028.

Ad

“It’s a lot of noise. I think Max gets quite annoyed by it. We’re very clear that the contract we have with Max is until 2028. Anything is entirely speculative that is being said. We tend to not pay too much attention to it," Horner told Crash.

Not only that, but Horner also took a dig at George Russell, saying the Brit's statements stem from frustration over a delayed extension contract from Mercedes.

Ad

“I can imagine that George is frustrated he’s not been given a contract yet. That’s between him and his team. The situation with Max—we know clearly where we’re at, and obviously so does Max. Everything is subject to noise, and obviously within any contract it remains confidential between the parties," he added.

Apart from Christian Horner, Red Bull's senior advisor Helmut Marko also rejected Russell's statement, saying Max Verstappen is committed to his team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshita Patel Akshita is a passionate Formula 1 fan and motorsport enthusiast with 2 years of experience covering the high-speed world of F1. From news to technical analysis, she tried her hands on every aspect of the sport and has published over 1000 articles in the last 24 months. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is her idol, and his extraordinary success inspires her every day.



Staying connected with F1-accredited journalists, official team pages, and trustworthy media outlets, Akshita ensures her reporting is always reliable and insightful. Twitter serves as her primary tool for real-time updates, while her daily engagement with social media hashtags and team handles allows her to capture the pulse of the motorsports world.



When not writing about F1, Akshita enjoys following other sports, such as Cricket, Football, and baseball. Manchester City, RCB, and Yankees are a few of her favourite clubs. Know More