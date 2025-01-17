Max Verstappen addresses questions about his future with Red Bull

Max Verstappen addressed swirling rumors about a potential move to another team during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, asserting that he is content with Red Bull Racing at the moment.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, the four-time world champion expressed his intention to see through his current contract with the Milton Keynes-based team, adding that he was not actively contemplating his future beyond that.

When asked to address the possibility of a move, Verstappen’s response was measured and left room for interpretation. While he reiterated his happiness at Red Bull Racing, he didn’t entirely dismiss the idea of a future change by acknowledging the unpredictability of the sport and ever-changing dynamics that could influence one's career trajectory.

Asked by Sportskeeda if he would consider staying with his current team or moving to another outfit offering better tools for success, Max Verstappen said:

“Yeah, but I mean at the end of the day whenever you say you can always spin it in a way to try and find a possible way or you know like ‘Oh maybe you know he’s interested in something else’. Of course, I mean you never know in this sport. You never know in life also what happens to you or you know what happens around you. So I'm very happy where I'm at and I have a contract with a team so and then I’m fine. I'm calm, I don't need to stress about anything. So it's just, Do I want to stay? I'll stay. If I don't want to stay, maybe you look around, but that's not on my mind.”

Since early 2024, speculation has linked Verstappen to a possible switch to Aston Martin, even though his contract with Red Bull runs until the end of the 2028 season. The rumors gained traction with Adrian Newey and Honda’s reported move to Aston Martin, further fueling whispers of Verstappen possibly joining the Silverstone-based outfit.

As history has shown, with Lewis Hamilton’s maneuver to Ferrari, even the most ironclad contracts in F1 can be reshaped under the right circumstances.

Max Verstappen remains tight-lipped over rumors of a 1 billion dollar contract being offered by Aston Martin

Max Verstappen refused to comment on the rumors about a potential offer from Aston Martin. While Verstappen remained tight-lipped on the matter, Aston Martin firmly denied making such an offer in comments to the Daily Mail.

Reports by the Daily Mail suggest that Aston Martin is actively pursuing Verstappen, aiming to form an ambitious dream team comprising Adrian Newey, Honda, and the four-time world champion.

According to the publication, Jefferson Slack, managing director of Aston Martin’s commercial and marketing division, allegedly claimed that Verstappen could be a part of the team’s future plans.

When GP Blog sought a response to these rumors, a member of Verstappen’s team simply remarked:

“That’s nice!”

Aston Martin, however, quickly dismissed the reports. Speaking to the Daily Mail, a senior spokesperson “firmly denied” Slack’s claims, emphasizing the team’s commitment to its current driver lineup of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, who are both under contract until the end of 2026.

While this timeline leaves room for a potential shake-up in 2027, Aston Martin stressed that no official offer or discussions regarding Max Verstappen have taken place.

For now, Max Verstappen remains contracted with Red Bull Racing until the end of 2028, where he has claimed four world championships. However, if the rumors were to materialize, they could signal one of the most dramatic shake-ups in the driver market, setting the stage for a highly competitive era in Formula 1.

