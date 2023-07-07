Max Verstappen advocates 'getting rid of the hybrid' to help reduce the weight of the new F1 cars

Reigning double world champion Max Verstappen mentioned that he would get rid of the hybrid engines in favor of the V8s to solve the issue of excessive weight in the new F1 cars.

Since the new technical regulations were introduced in 2022, the weight of the F1 cars has been debated as it has made the cars more heavy in the corners and affected their driveability.

While given a choice to change anything about the new engine regulations that will come about in 2026, the Red Bull driver chose the V8 engines over the current Turbo-Hybrid ones.

Speaking with PlanetF1, Max Verstappen said:

“I would definitely get rid of the hybrid. I think all the time, when I jump back in a V8 [car], I’m always so surprised at how smooth the engine is. The top speed is slow compared to what we have now, but it’s just the pickup of the engine, the torque – it’s so smooth, the whole delivery process, the downshifts, the upshifts. So much more natural than what we have now."

“Of course, the safety standards have to go up and they have to improve – that’s why the cars are getting heavier and heavier, to basically make the chassis stronger, all these kinds of things, so that naturally has [an impact]. We can’t go back to 500/550 kilos, but I think where we are at the moment is way too heavy and we need to look into that."

Max Verstappen also commented on his tire preferences and added:

“Also, I think these big tires, you don’t really see a lot when you go into corners in terms of hitting an apex, so I prefer the smaller tires – I thought [that era] was a lot more fun. So quite a few things I would change."

"I would make the cars also a lot more draggy so you don’t have to rely so much on the DRS. And again, with these new cars for ’26, they look like they have again a lot less drag, so it will be even harder to pass as well.”

Max Verstappen provides an update on Red Bull's partnership with Ford

The Austrian team will partner with Ford to run their powertrains for the 2026 season and things are looking very promising.

Addressing the partnership, Max Verstappen said:

“I think it’s a very interesting project and for me, it’s also very important to know what’s going on also for my future within the team. It’s all looking very promising. Of course, to go up against all these manufacturers is going to be very tough, but the signs are good, now we have to try and deliver.

It will be interesting to see if Max Verstappen and Red Bull are still going to be the dominant force after the implementation of the new engine regulations.

