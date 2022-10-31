Max Verstappen aims 'to go for more' wins after record-breaking win at 2022 F1 Mexican GP

Max Verstappen won the 2022 F1 Mexican GP, taking his 14th win of the season. The Dutchman has now beaten Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel's previous record for the most number of wins in a single season.

Verstappen was his usual dominant self in Mexico City, winning the iconic race for the second year in a row. Taking his 34th win in the sport, the freshly crowned two-time world champion started the race on soft tires and managed to extend his stint considerably longer than his rivals.

Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez finished the race in P2 and P3 behind the Dutchman respectively, with the former seemingly looking good for a first race win in 2022 in the first half of the event. The Mercedes driver started the race on the medium compound tire before later switching to the hard compound tire, which seemed to be the slower choice on this occasion.

Speaking to Marc Gene in parc fermé after the race, Max Verstappen claimed that he aims to win more races this year. He said:

"It's been an incredible year so far. We are definitely enjoying it and we'll try to go for more."

Speaking about his race start, Verstappen said:

"Yeah, of course that helped me out a lot for the rest of the race - to stay in the lead after turn 1. Of course, you're also on a different strategy to the cars around us and again an incredible result. The pace of the car again, was really nice."

Max Verstappen spoke about exaggerated statistics in 2022 F1 season

Max Verstappen downplayed his current race win record, which was comparable only to Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel. The Dutchman felt the long F1 calendars in modern times exaggerated the statistics. Speaking at a post-race press conference in Austin, the Red Bull driver said:

"I mean, I've said before that we are also doing more races a year, so they are not always justifiable. I mean, I think, yeah, we are having an amazing season, but of course when you have a great car, you can win a lot of races."

As percentages go, however, Schumacher will still have the upper hand over Verstappen unless the Dutchman can manage to win both of the remaining races this year. The reigning world champion has never been fascinated with statistics and records in the past. While he is proud to win races, he feels it is easier to break records with a competitive car.

Nothing seems to be able to stop the Flying Dutchman at the moment, with yet another record below his belt in 2022. We might be witnessing the start of the Max Verstappen era of F1, with comparisons only to the likes of Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton before him.

