Max Verstappen among three reasons which will make Red Bull 'nigh on unbeatable'

British F1 reporter Ted Kravitz feels Red Bull have an upper hand in the championship fight in the upcoming season because they have the best driver on the grid; Max Verstappen, who is, in his words, 'the best driver on the grid in terms of form at the moment.'

Ted Kravitz, Sky Sports presenter for Formula 1, is of the opinion that Red Bull have a major element to be nigh on unbeatable. In a few other reasons he stated, he added that Max Verstappen, who won the world championship in 2021 and 2022 with the team, is the best driver on the grid, even better than Lewis Hamilton.

PlanetF1.com quoted Kravitz:

"They have the best driver on the grid in terms of form at the moment. Even considering Lewis Hamilton. As we haven’t seen the championship form of Lewis yet because he hasn’t been in the championship [fight] since the end of 2021, which we know what happened then."

"Max Verstappen is bang in form and I think that is the third part of a secret weapon that should make them nigh on unbeatable."

Red Bull have also shown promising pace during the first day of the pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit. Though pre-season testing laptimes usually do not provide any promising aspect for the races and the rest of the season, Verstappen's fastest lap during both sessions does induce some confidence in the team.

Max Verstappen not the sole reason that Kravitz stated for Red Bull's success

Max Verstappen was not the only reason that makes Ted Kravitz feel that Red Bull was going to be unbeatable. He added other reasons to that, too. The first reason he stated is the chassis that the team will be running on the RB19. According to him, it is a lightweight chassis, which will help them to have more speed because of the weight. He said:

"Red Bull will start with the lightweight chassis that they introduced and designed and we think never raced towards the end of the year [2022]. They’ll start with that as a base. They will develop that, so it will be underweight and they can ballast it up to meet the weight limit."

Formula 1 @F1



The reigning champion and his team



#F1 Our fastest driver on the track so far, Max VerstappenThe reigning champion and his team @redbullracing are looking very confident #F1 Testing Our fastest driver on the track so far, Max Verstappen 💪The reigning champion and his team @redbullracing are looking very confident 👊#F1 #F1Testing https://t.co/IMW34ObDpI

He also believes that Red Bull might have done all the designing of their car, including the academic work, before they had the restrictions of their cost cap breach. These are the reasons that make Kravitz feel that Red Bull and perhaps Max Verstappen could soon become unbeatable.

Poll : 0 votes