Max Verstappen answers which F1 win is his favorite from the 2023 season so far

Max Verstappen finds himself in a rather enviable position as the 2023 F1 season stands still at the halfway point of the season.

Having won a more than impressive 10 out of 12 Grands Prix so far, it's no wonder that the young Dutchman is finding it difficult to pinpoint his favorite race of the season. However, speaking at the end of the Belgian GP at Spa-Francorchamps, Max Verstappen revealed the one that stood out the most for him.

When asked to name his favorite race of the year so far, Verstappen confessed:

"There have been a lot of nice ones, some of them more straightforward. I think the one actually which I really enjoy was like back in time in Miami."

The race in Miami proved to be a challenging one for Max Verstappen as he started from a less-than-ideal position in ninth on the grid. Overcoming the odds, he managed to pass his pole-winning teammate, Sergio Perez, and eventually clinched the victory.

For the 25-year-old, this particular race was memorable not only for the victory but also for the thrilling manner in which he made his way through the pack. Reflecting on the race, Verstappen mentioned:

"It's a tough track, also to get through the field, but we managed I think that whole race quite well – after, of course, the tough qualifying. So probably for me, that was a very enjoyable one."

Max Verstappen feels more comfortable in the car

The reigning world champion's statement came on the heels of his latest win at Spa-Francorchamps, where he started from a seemingly disadvantaged position in sixth.

Verstappen, however, did not hesitate to credit his team's efforts and his growing confidence in the car for their continued success.

"But also today, the last one in Hungary – there are a lot of nice ones," he said.

Throughout the season, the Red Bull driver has demonstrated not only his immense driving talent but also his ability to work in sync with his team.

"I think also throughout the first part of the season, we have improved as a team. And also from my side, I feel more comfortable in the car. It's all about little details. So a lot of enjoyable moments. It's tough to pick one," he added.

As the season progresses, there's no doubt that Max Verstappen will continue to dazzle the fans with his remarkable form, making it even harder for him to choose his favorite race from 2023.