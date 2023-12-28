Max Verstappen becomes the only F1 driver to feature in the top 10 list of 2023 European Sportsperson of the Year 

Max Verstappen recently reached yet another milestone by becoming the only F1 driver to feature in the list for the Top 10 of the 2023 PAP European Sportsperson of the Year.

The Dutchman was extremely dominant this season, winning 19 out of 22 races. Despite an almost faultless 2023 season, Verstappen came in second on this year's European Sportsperson of the Year list, only behind Novak Djokovic, who has won the award five times now.

The Red Bull star won his third consecutive world championship in the Qatar GP, with still a few races left in the season. His first appearance on the top 10 list came when he won his first championship in 2021.

Expand Tweet

In the past, many F1 drivers have been featured and even won the European Sportsperson of the Year awards. Michael Schumacher has received the award three times while Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton have received it twice. In contrast, Max Verstappen is yet to win the award.

The European Sportsperson of the Year is an annual sports award that is presented by the PAP (Polish Press Agency). Both male and female athletes' performances and achievements are evaluated by a panel of 27 international news agencies.

Max Verstappen on how Red Bull was so dominant in 2023

Max Verstappen and Red Bull just had one of the most dominant seasons in F1 history. The team won 21 out of 22 races, with the Dutchman clinching 19 of them himself. In an interview with Blick, he attributed his and his team's success to paying close attention to every single detail throughout the year.

"Apparently, we are on the trail of a perfect combination," Max Verstappen said. "And I'll pay close attention to what's going on behind the scenes. The slightest background noise or problems must be stopped. A community of interests as large as Red Bull certainly doesn't work otherwise."

Expand Tweet

Verstappen also talked about how blunt and open he is with Red Bull seniors and his race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase. He cited the honesty around the team as a key factor in their success.

"My good collaboration with racing engineer Gianpiero Lambiase and other key figures like Dr. Marko are based on respect and trust," he continued. "Necessarily, I demand that every day on the racetrack. And so I am too. What is good is good. And what's bad is bad. This should be said immediately and is also part of the recipe for success."

Red Bull ended the season with 860 points in the constructors' championship, miles ahead of second-placed Mercedes (409 points).