Max Verstappen believes he has 'a good chance' of securing win #15 at 2022 F1 Brazilian GP

Max Verstappen believes there is a good chance of picking up his 15th win of the season at the 2022 F1 Brazilian GP in Sao Paulo this weekend.

The Red Bull driver was questioned about the prospects of the team this weekend, to which Verstappen revealed that he has a good chance of picking up win no. 15 of the season this weekend. Max said:

"Yeah, I think we have a good chance, of course. The car’s quick and I think this track normally should be good for us. So I'm excited and of course, I'll try to win."

Speaking about the track, Max Verstappen revealed that the Sao Paulo track always had a special place in his heart. He's had some impressive wins at the track and talked about how the atmosphere at the track has always been great. Verstappen mentioned:

"Yeah, honestly, it's an amazing track. There are not many corners, but it's just the shape, the camber of the corners, just the whole atmosphere, of course, around here – the history, the fans here, they love Formula 1."

Max continued:

"There's a lot of passion that really goes into it, so I think we all love coming here. And of course, winning was an amazing feeling but even not being on the podium, in general, you know, it’s always super nice."

Max Verstappen gives a nod of approval to the new regulations

Max Verstappen gave his approval to the new rules and regulations as well. The new regulations were supposed to make racing better and this season there has been a marked improvement on that front.

The Red Bull driver touched on how the new regulations had certainly helped and improved racing. While you cannot make sweeping claims for every track on the calendar, in general, the changes have been positive. The Dutchman said:

"Yeah, definitely the racing improved. Some tracks are a little bit better than others but on some tracks it’s just very difficult to pass anyway, doesn't matter what car you use. But I think that has been the main target anyway."

He continued:

"And, of course, there are always things that can be improved further. The ride of the cars, you know, they're very stiff at the moment and bouncing around a bit. But I think overall the rules have been pretty good."

Max Verstappen will definitely be hoping to pick up what could be his 15th win of the 2022 F1 season in Sao Paulo this weekend.

