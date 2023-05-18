Max Verstappen has been the "best driver" in F1 for the last "3 or 4 years", claims Red Bull team boss

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner recently claimed that reigning world champion Max Verstappen has been the fastest driver on the grid for quite some time now.

The Dutchman won his first drivers' world championship after an intense battle with Lewis Hamilton in the controversial 2021 F1 season. He has since been dominating the field by winning most of the races.

RacingNews365 asked Christian Horner whether Max Verstappen could pull a Nico Rosberg and hang his boots even in his prime if he does not feel like continuing in F1.

The Red Bull team boss replied by explaining how the two-time world champion will do whatever he feels but assured that Verstappen is still very motivated. Horner said:

"I think Max is the kind of guy that one day will just decide in his mind what he wants to do. But he's 25, he's motivated, he's hungry to achieve a lot more. I do still think he's got quite a few racing years ahead."

Furthermore, Horner praised Verstappen by stating how the Dutchman is evolving day by day and is improving with experience under his belt. He still feels that the reigning world champion still has the hunger and the fire in his belly to compete at the highest level.

Lastly, Red Bull's head coach claimed that Verstappen has been at the helm for the last three or four years, saying:

"He's still evolving, still getting better as he gets experience, and he's just become more more polished. But that inner drive, hunger, skill, and everything that we've seen from day one is still very much there. He's just a much more polished article now. I think he's currently the best driver and has been for the last three or four years."

Max Verstappen is currently leading the drivers' championship table with 119 points to his name. However, his teammate, Sergio Perez, is right behind him in second place with 105 points. The 2023 F1 season could see a fight between the two Red Bull drivers.

Max Verstappen supports and praises F1's decision to cancel the Emilia Romagna GP

The 2023 F1 Emilia Romagna GP has recently been canceled due to adverse weather conditions and flooding in the Emilia Romagna region of Italy. The heads of F1, the FIA, the Automobile Club of Italy, and the Emilia Romagna region had an urgent meeting and decided to cancel the Grand Prix altogether. Most of the fanbase, teams, and drivers supported the decision taken by the sport.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen also lauded F1 for calling off the race. He said (via De Telegraaf):

"Safety and help for the people who really need it is the most important thing. That is where care should go first. So it seems only logical to me that we will not race at times like this."

Whether the race in Imola will be rescheduled to some other weekend or be canceled for the year is still a question that needs answering. For now, the F1 bandwagon will move to the next Grand Prix in Monaco.

