  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Max Verstappen
  • "Max Verstappen bottle that's going unnoticed": Fans react to the Red Bull driver messing up his final qualifying lap in the F1 Belgian GP

"Max Verstappen bottle that's going unnoticed": Fans react to the Red Bull driver messing up his final qualifying lap in the F1 Belgian GP

By Samyak Sharma
Published Jul 26, 2025 16:21 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Sprint &amp; Qualifying - Source: Getty
Max Verstappen after the Belgian Grand Prix Qualifying - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen will start the Belgian Grand Prix from P4 after the driver was unable to recreate his performance from the Sprint qualifying earlier in the weekend. Fans online reacted to this somewhat disappointing showing from the Dutchman, who made an error coming out of turn 1 on his final push lap.

Ad

Max Verstappen managed to split the McLarens in Sprint qualifying to start second for the 15-lap race on Saturday. He also pulled off a brilliant lap one move on Oscar Piastri to take the lead and eventually win the race.

Coming into qualifying for the main race, the 4x world champion was expected to be in and around the McLarens again. Verstappen was third by the end of qualifying, only to be pipped by Charles Leclerc right at the end by just 0.003 seconds.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The Red Bull driver had made a mistake on the exit of turn 1, which cost him enough time to lose P3. Fans on X have reacted to this mistake and the overall qualifying performance by Verstappen.

"Max Verstappen bottle that's going unnoticed😭😂," stated one fan.
Ad
"Verstappen outqualified by Leclerc in a slower car🤣🤣 What happened to him outperforming his car🤔," said another user.
Ad
"Out qualified by a Ferrari 😂. He bottled," said another X user.
Ad

Here are some more reactions:

"He’s still on for a podium if it’s dry. If it’s wet all bets are off. He could take it," said one fan.
Ad
"You could see that was coming, stupid stupid car aero," said another user.
Ad
"A rare mistake from Max costed him the P3. But still P4 is not bad. If he crosses Charles in the 1st lap then he can wait for a mistake from the two @McLarenF1 drivers," said another fan.
Ad

While Verstappen will be disappointed to start Sunday's race from P4, the other side of the Red Bull garage will be much happier. Yuki Tsunoda ended the session in P7, which is his best qualifying performance since joining the Austrian team.

Max Verstappen's reaction after turn 1 mistake during final qualifying lap at the Belgian GP

Max Verstappen during Qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix - Source: Getty
Max Verstappen during Qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen highlighted the lack of grip in his tires at the start of the lap after making a mistake on his final Q3 run during qualifying for the Belgian GP. The driver also speculated that he lost around two-tenths of a second in just that corner alone.

Ad

Reacting to the error he made in turn 1, Verstappen quickly came over the team radio and said:

"Oh my god! That was really, really bad.. Just no grip starting the lap."

After Verstappen completed his lap, his race engineer for the weekend, Simon Rennie, came over the team radio to inform him that Leclerc had pipped him by 0.003 seconds. The 27-year-old replied by saying:

"I mean, I lost 2 tenths in sector 1, so that's not a surprise."

McLaren locked out the front row in qualifying yet again, with Lando Norris taking pole position ahead of Oscar Piastri in P2. As previously mentioned, Charles Leclerc managed to get his Ferrari into P3, beating Verstappen by just three-thousandths of a second.

About the author
Samyak Sharma

Samyak Sharma

Twitter icon

Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.

Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.

Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.

Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rupesh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications