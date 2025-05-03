Max Verstappen breaks his silence on his pitlane collision with Kimi Antonelli during F1 Miami GP sprint

Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli crashed with each other in the pit lane during the Sprint race in Miami. The Dutchman initially expressed his frustration over the radio immediately after the crash, but remained tight-lipped afterwards. Moreover, when asked about the incident, Verstappen finally broke his silence and shared his verdict on the entire saga.

The reigning champion had qualified on the second row for the Miami GP Sprint. He had qualified behind Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli and the McLaren duo.

The 27-year-old wanted to get back to the top of the pecking order, but the standing water on the track prevented the race from starting on time. Subsequently, after a delayed race start, Verstappen climbed into P3.

However, when the track dried out, teams brought in their drivers, and havoc broke loose in the pit lane. Max Verstappen had been given the green light by the Red Bull pit crew to exit his pit box and move into the fast lane.

On the other hand, Kimi Antonelli was aiming to hit his marks in the Mercedes pit box, which was in front of the Red Bull one. With Verstappen's pit crew sending the Dutchman out in the way of the Italian, the two collided, leaving the RB21 with a damaged front wing and the Mercedes driver to make one more merry of the circuit on the intermediate tires.

Talking about the incident in a post-race interview, the 27-year-old said (via X/@SCUDERIAFEMBOY):

"I think it was clear what happened [during the pitstop] I can't make any more of it. The light goes off, and I can't see that another car is coming. so yeah, very messy."

Max Verstappen eventually finished the race in 17th after his 10-second penalty was taken into account.

Max Verstappen got candid on Red Bull's pace in comparison to its rivals

Max Verstappen at the F1 Grand Prix Of Miami - Source: Getty

Verstappen remained the lead Red Bull driver at the Miami Grand Prix for the majority of the event as he battled the McLarens, Mercedes, and the Ferrari of Lewis Hamilton at the sharp end of the field. This helped him understand where the rivals stand in comparison to the Red Bull.

Reflecting on the Sprint race and the battles he had with other drivers, Max Verstappen said (via X/@SCUDERIAFEMBOY):

"To be honest, it wasn't very special. I couldn't keep up with the McLarens and got away from the Mercedes a bit. Not very interesting, to be honest!"

Meanwhile, Lando Norris won the Miami Sprint race after he found himself in a lucky spot as Fernando Alonso's crash brought out a Safety Car. This meant that Oscar Piastri lost out on the lead of the race and conceded a solitary point to his teammate in the championship standings.

