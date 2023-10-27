Max Verstappen calls for respect for drivers after being booed by the crowd at the 2023 F1 US GP

Max Verstappen has called for fans to respect the drivers irrespective of who they support. The Red Bull driver was a target of boos from a section of the fans after the race in Austin. The Dutchman was booed by a Mexican contingent that was seemingly a fan of Sergio Perez, Verstappen's teammate.

With F1 coming to Mexico for the race this weekend, security has been beefed up for Verstappen, with bodyguards in place for the Red Bull driver as confirmed by team chief Helmut Marko. There have even been reports that a group of Mexican fans were trying to block Verstappen's access to the track as well.

During all of this, the event organizer is running a 'Race-pect' campaign that is targeted at respecting every driver. When questioned on the subject of how things have been since he reached Mexico, Verstappen was quite positive but also touched on the importance of fans understanding that everyone should be respected.

“Honestly, the reception that I got was very nice and we had a great time. Of course, people always have questions about it but, for me, I’m here to do my job and so far, the welcome that I’ve got has been amazing. It always has been amazing and hopefully, it will stay like that to everyone," he told Sky Sports F1.

“That’s why I think they’re also trying to promote that because it’s not something only about here, I think it’s in general in the sport right now. We gained a lot of new fans over the last few years and they might maybe respond or react a little bit differently to what we had before. Of course, I think it’s always good to support your favourite driver, but also to have respect to others," Verstappen added.

Max Verstappen talks about boos over the national anthem

Max Verstappen also talked about the boos over a national anthem that happened in Austin and felt that something like this should not be happening.

"In particular, places while being on the podium when the national anthem is being sung or played, I think it’s always quite disrespectful when you start chanting through these kinds of moments," he said.

“And that’s why I think it’s good that they are raising awareness because it’s not only in our sport, it’s a lot of different sports where people are trying to raise this kind of awareness,” the Dutchman added.

While the campaign is being run, there is a high probability that Verstappen might get booed on the podium if he does end up winning the race once again.